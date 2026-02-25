Cebu City eyes Binaliw return via interim landfill cell

A month after the deadly landfill collapse in Binaliw, authorities have cleared debris from the office that was buried beneath tons of trash. | CDN Digital Photo / Lyle Andales

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Nearly two months after a landfill collapse in Barangay Binaliw killed 36 people, Cebu City is considering reopening part of the site through a proposed interim cell to ease a worsening garbage disposal crisis.

This comes as the city struggles with ballooning hauling costs and mounting waste backlogs after losing access to private landfill facilities outside its jurisdiction.

With 600 to 700 tons of garbage generated daily and hauling costs more than tripling after a private landfill in Consolacion stopped accepting the city’s waste, officials say the current setup is financially unsustainable and operationally fragile, forcing the city to weigh a temporary return to a tragedy-marked site.

The crisis has also turned part of the South Road Properties (SRP) into a makeshift holding area, where piles of garbage now sit temporarily as residents and nearby workers complain of foul odor and possible health risks.

Cebu waste crisis: Bound for Aloguinsan, refuse pauses at SRP

Mayor Nestor Archival confirmed on Tuesday, Feb. 24, that Prime Waste Solutions (PWS), operator of the Binaliw landfill, has applied for approval from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) to open a separate interim cell within its facility.

“We hope ma-approve na siya. Duol-duol ra unta kay sa pagkakaron, times two ang atong gasto. Dili ni siya sustainable,” Archival said, referring to the city’s current hauling expenses.

(We hope it gets approved. It should be close by. For now, our expenses have doubled and that is not sustainable.)

Why Binaliw again?

The Binaliw landfill was ordered closed following the fatal collapse on Jan. 8, 2026 that left 36 dead. Since then, Cebu City has relied on private facilities outside its jurisdiction.

When the Asian Energy landfill in Consolacion stopped accepting Cebu City’s trucks, the city redirected its waste to Aloguinsan, about 60 kilometers away.

The new arrangement costs ₱3,906 per ton, covering hauling, fuel, labor, and tipping fees, a sharp increase from the roughly ₱1,100 per ton previously paid to PWS in Binaliw.

Councilor Dave Tumulak warned that the city’s ₱517-million allocation for solid waste disposal this year may fall short if the Aloguinsan setup continues.

“If we continue to dump in Aloguinsan, we will need another ₱600 million,” Tumulak said.

He estimated total costs could reach ₱1.2 billion, roughly equivalent to the city’s annual budget for senior citizens’ assistance.

SRP: A temporary fix for Cebu’s garbage

With limited disposal options, the city designated Pond A at the SRP as a temporary holding area where barangay trucks unload garbage before private haulers transport it to Aloguinsan.

Archival stressed that the SRP site is intended as a transfer station, not a permanent dumpsite, and appealed for public patience over complaints about foul odor.

“Hopefully within two weeks ma-limpyo na nato na (we can clean that up),” he said.

But Councilor Harry Eran acknowledged the distinction is largely functional.

“Technically, it’s a dumpsite because we dump our trash there. But the purpose is temporary. We don’t intend to use it long-term,” Eran said.

He explained that 50 private trucks have been deployed — 25 for daily waste and 25 for backlogs — each carrying between 15 and 18 tons per trip. The goal is to haul out waste at least once or twice daily to prevent accumulation and flooding.

Deodorizers are being sprayed at the site, though Eran admitted these address only surface odor.

What is an interim cell?

An interim cell is a temporary, DENR-approved disposal area within an existing sanitary landfill. Operators must amend their Environmental Compliance Certificate (ECC) before opening such a facility.

These cells are designed as short-term measures, often capable of holding only a few months’ worth of waste while permanent landfill structures undergo rehabilitation or expansion.

Eran said the City Council would require technical confirmation that any interim cell in Binaliw is compliant and safe before authorizing its use.

“There has to be assurance that it is technically viable,” he said.

PWS reportedly indicated that the proposed interim cell could have a limited capacity of around two months.

Why Consolacion stopped accepting waste

Officials said the Consolacion landfill ceased accepting Cebu City’s garbage trucks days ago.

While reports cited alleged payment concerns, Archival clarified that negotiations were handled by PWS and that the facility had also been serving other local government units.

“Unsaon man pagpadala didto kung dili na sila modawat?” the mayor said. (How can we send anything there if they wouldn’t accept it?)

He added that the immediate priority was to ensure continuous disposal rather than dwell on past arrangements.

Long-term solutions

Archival said the crisis needs to institutionalize segregation at source to reduce overall waste volume.

He said even a 100-ton reduction in monthly waste could yield significant savings under the current per-ton hauling costs.

The mayor also disclosed that he will visit Yokohama, Japan, to explore waste-to-energy technologies.

These include smaller-scale systems that could be implemented faster than large facilities, which typically take up to five years to complete.

Cebu City remains dependent on hauling waste to Aloguinsan while awaiting DENR’s action on the proposed interim cell in Binaliw.

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