NBI-7 launches probe into fatal Banilad hit-and-run

The car allegedly driven by 21-year-old Sean Andrew Pajarillo that struck another vehicle and 23-year-old Kingston Ralph Ko Cheng, who later died from the severity of his injuries. | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The National Bureau of Investigation in Central Visayas (NBI-7) has launched a parallel investigation into the fatal hit-and-run incident in Barangay Banilad on Feb. 8, citing the case’s high public interest and possible gaps in laws governing drunk driving and accountability.

NBI-7 said it initiated the probe on its own initiative, even as police have already filed cases.

They want to examine whether charges under the Anti-Drunk and Drugged Driving Act remain viable and to assess whether current laws sufficiently address all aspects of responsibility surrounding the incident.

An independent investigation

NBI-7 Information Officer Agent III Maria Contessa Lastimoso said the bureau acted motu proprio, or on its own initiative, because the case is considered high-profile and has drawn sustained public attention.

She clarified that while the NBI is authorized to conduct an independent investigation under its organic law, they would still need a complainant before they can file a criminal case.

Lastimoso said the appropriate complainants would be the victim’s family. As of Tuesday, Feb. 24, she said the bureau is still awaiting a response from the family’s legal counsel.

Gaps in the law against drunk driving

Asked whether the suspect’s companions could also be held liable, Lastimoso said the bureau reviewed the Anti-Drunk and Drugged Driving Act and is looking into secondary liability on friends or associates who may have encouraged or allowed an intoxicated person to drive.

She said this apparent gap in the law is now a key focus of the NBI’s review, noting that while such behavior may raise moral or public safety concerns, it is not currently penalized under the law.

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Lastimoso added that this limitation may need to be addressed through a city ordinance to supplement national legislation, particularly in cases where intoxication is evident but responsibility extends beyond the driver alone.

“We studied the Anti-Drunk and Drugged Driving Act wala pud dira’y secondary liability nga encouraging this person who is apparently very intoxicated nga mu-drive. So I think, looking into the insufficiency of the law, that’s where the city ordinance should supplement,” she said.

(That law has no provision on secondary liability for anyone who encourages a person who is apparently very intoxicated to still drive.)

NBI summons estate guards in Banilad hit-and-run probe

Even without a formal complainant, Lastimoso said that the NBI-7 has completed a review of CCTV footage related to the incident, including footage from the bar and videos circulated on social media.

These materials, she said, have already been authenticated by the bureau’s cybercrime experts.

She added that subpoenas have been issued to security guards assigned at the Maria Luisa subdivision, where the vehicle allegedly passed after the incident.

Investigators also subpoenaed the guardhouse logbook and the president of the homeowners’ association.

The individuals are expected to appear before investigators within this week.

Lastimoso said the bureau is also preparing to summon the bar manager and, if identifiable through CCTV footage, the waiter who served the suspect prior to the incident.

Coordination with police

While building its own findings, the bureau continues to coordinate with police authorities handling the primary case.

Lastimoso said that the NBI initially observed inter-agency courtesy by allowing the Philippine National Police (PNP) to take the lead. The police have primary jurisdiction over cases involving reckless imprudence resulting in homicide and damage to property.

She said the bureau had hoped the case would be filed under the Anti-Drunk and Drugged Driving Act, which carries stiffer penalties than cases typically filed before regular courts.

Despite this, she said that the NBI-7 has requested copies of the police force’s transmittal to the prosecutor to help strengthen any possible filing under the special law.

As of Tuesday, Feb. 24, Lastimoso said that the bureau continues to build its case while awaiting the appearance of the victim’s family’s legal counsel at the NBI office.

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