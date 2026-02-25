Legislation on medical cannabis: DOH bares conditions

At least ₱7.8 million worth of marijuana plants were uprooted in Sitio Song-on, Barangay Lusaran in Cebu City on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. | CMFC

MANILA – The Department of Health (DOH) on Tuesday said any initiative to legalize the use of medical cannabis must be anchored on sound scientific evidence, cost-effectiveness, and public health impact.

In a statement, the DOH recognized ongoing efforts to legalize medical cannabis use, stressing that it is distinct from recreational marijuana use.

READ: Marijuana to be downgraded in dangerous drugs list? PDEA, DBB open to idea

“Legislation should also consider the regulatory capacity of all government agencies that will be involved should there be approval,” it said.

No support for growing plant

However, the DOH does not support either the cultivation of Cannabis plants or the manufacture of the Cannabis products.

It also reminded the public that the use of marijuana remains punishable under existing laws, unless covered by a compassionate special permit (CSP) issued by the Food and Drug Administration director general to allow its use and importation in the country.

READ: House approves bill granting access to medicinal cannabis on 3rd reading

“We shall keep the public updated should there be developments in the use of Medical Cannabis,” it added.

Go signal from House panels

On Tuesday, the House Committee on Dangerous Drugs, jointly with the Committee on Health, approved anew a consolidated bill seeking to medicalize cannabis.

It proposes compassionate access to medical cannabis together with expanded research and the establishment of a regulatory framework governing its medical use.

Under Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, marijuana “cultivation, possession, use, sale, administration, dispensation, delivery, distribution and transportation” remain punishable.

Cannabis also remains under Schedule I of the 1961 Single Convention on Narcotic Drugs, which limits the production, manufacture, export, import, distribution and possession of the substance exclusively to medical and scientific purposes.

The measure has been filed in previous Congresses but has yet to become law.

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