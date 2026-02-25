Peso weakens vs. dollar; PSEi up

By: Joann Villanueva - Philippine News Agency February 25,2026 - 05:15 AM

US dollar and Philippine peso notes | Inquirer file photo

MANILA — The Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) rose Tuesday amid the peso’s recent gains, though the currency weakened by close.

The PSEi climbed 0.92 percent to 6,547.98, while the All Shares index rose 0.64 percent to 3,614.47.

Services led sectoral gainers, up 2.18 percent, followed by Industrial (1.48 percent), Holding Firms (0.38 percent), Mining and Oil (0.06 percent), and Financials (0.04 percent). Property declined 0.41 percent.

READ: PH exporters welcome decision of US SC to strike down ‘reciprocal’ tariffs

Optimism

Volume reached 2.07 billion shares worth PHP8.05 billion. Advancers edged decliners, 100 to 98, with 74 unchanged.

“The local market extended its gains as investors continued to cheer the local currency’s improved position against the US dollar. Optimism towards Q4/FY 2025 corporate results also helped in the climb,” Philstocks Financial Inc. said.

Weakened peso

Meanwhile, the peso closed weaker at 57.75 from 57.57 Monday. It opened at 57.66, peaked at 57.64, dipped to 57.82, and averaged 57.72.

Forex turnover fell to USD1.36 billion from USD1.72 billion previously.

READ: Peso strongest in four months, climbs to 57:$1 level

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