Peso weakens vs. dollar; PSEi up
MANILA — The Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) rose Tuesday amid the peso’s recent gains, though the currency weakened by close.
The PSEi climbed 0.92 percent to 6,547.98, while the All Shares index rose 0.64 percent to 3,614.47.
Services led sectoral gainers, up 2.18 percent, followed by Industrial (1.48 percent), Holding Firms (0.38 percent), Mining and Oil (0.06 percent), and Financials (0.04 percent). Property declined 0.41 percent.
READ: PH exporters welcome decision of US SC to strike down ‘reciprocal’ tariffs
Optimism
Volume reached 2.07 billion shares worth PHP8.05 billion. Advancers edged decliners, 100 to 98, with 74 unchanged.
“The local market extended its gains as investors continued to cheer the local currency’s improved position against the US dollar. Optimism towards Q4/FY 2025 corporate results also helped in the climb,” Philstocks Financial Inc. said.
Weakened peso
Meanwhile, the peso closed weaker at 57.75 from 57.57 Monday. It opened at 57.66, peaked at 57.64, dipped to 57.82, and averaged 57.72.
Forex turnover fell to USD1.36 billion from USD1.72 billion previously.
READ: Peso strongest in four months, climbs to 57:$1 level
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.