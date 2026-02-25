PH courts can hear crimes against humanity cases: Senate minority

The Senate minority bloc includes Senators Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa and Christopher “Bong” Go, who were among five people that a senior trial lawyer in the International Criminal Court (ICC) named on Monday, Feb. 23 as co-perpetrators of former President Rodrigo Duterte. | File Photo

MANILA, Philippines – A law that’s been in place for nearly 17 years empowers courts in the Philippines to try cases of crimes against humanity.

At least that’s what the Senate’s minority bloc asserted, saying that Filipinos need not be prosecuted overseas for such crimes.

Minority bloc Senators Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa and Christopher “Bong” Go were among five people that a senior trial lawyer in the International Criminal Court (ICC) named this week as co-perpetrators of former President Rodrigo Duterte.

When Filipinos get tried for crimes against humanity

As the ICC continued its pre-trial proceedings against Duterte in the Hague, the Senate minority presented Senate Resolution 307.

It seeks “to protect all Filipinos against extraordinary rendition and guarantee them a reasonable time prior to their surrender by or extradition from the Philippines to seek redress from the courts and avail (themselves) of legal remedies.”

Along with Minority Leader Alan Peter Cayetano, Dela Rosa, and Go, the bloc also includes Francis Escudero, Jinggoy Estrada, Imee Marcos, Rodante Marcoleta, Joel Villanueva, and Robin Padilla.

In presenting the resolution, Marcoleta pointed out that Republic Act 9851 or the “Philippine Act on Crimes Against International Humanitarian Law, Genocide, and Other Crimes Against Humanity” exists, which gives the Philippines primary jurisdiction over such charges.

Marcoleta: Our Supreme Court is willing, capable

It became a law in December 2009, when Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo was president.

“Our law, Republic Act 9851, acquires primary jurisdiction for crimes against humanity. Preparado po tayo. (We are ready.) The last time I checked, the Supreme Court has not made any declaration that it is unwilling, or it is incapable, or it is unable to hear cases within our country. As a matter of fact, the law is prepared,” Marcoleta said.

The minority senators filed the resolution in the same week after Dela Rosa and Go were cited as “co-perpetrators” of former President Duterte, who is facing a charge of crimes against humanity in the ICC.

In the same speech, Marcoleta pressed that the ICC must only be the last resort for when local courts are unable to litigate.

Imee Marcos: ‘As if Duterte had no homeland’

Go, Estrada, Marcos, and Padilla supported Marcoleta’s statement, saying the 1987 Constitution protects Filipinos from extradition without other legal remedies locally.

“Our Constitution also clearly states that every accused has the inherent right to due process and the presumption of innocence until proven guilty according to law,” Estrada said, speaking in Filipino.

Marcos also cited the case of Duterte, who is currently detained in the Hague, Netherlands after being arrested by local officials, which she then criticized.

“This is what happened to Rodrigo Duterte at the hands of foreigners as if he had no homeland, as if we had no ability to judge our own country… Today, we are confronted with the prospect that the same course of action may once again be undertaken,” the senator and president’s sister said.

Robin Padilla: ICC confirmation ‘so painful to watch’

Go declared that the resolution is “not merely about one case or one individual,” saying “this issue goes beyond the proceedings before the International Criminal Court.”

Estrada also said that the resolution is not only for the senators mentioned by the ICC, but also for other Filipinos who may face the same circumstances.

Padilla took to the stand his feelings toward Duterte’s ICC prosecution, saying he did not watch the confirmation of charges because it was too painful to see a Filipino being litigated before foreign nationals.

“Being tried by foreigners. It’s so painful to watch. I can’t stand to watch that there are lawyers and prosecutors of different races who want to judge our countrymen,” Padilla shared.

He also called on his colleagues to deny foreign entities to transcend the authority of the Philippine government.

“Let us not allow a foreigner to appear superior to us again. Because that is what our heroes will not allow, because that is what they fought for: that we are equal to foreigners. We will never be subject to their so-called intelligence or their judgment,” the senator urged.

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