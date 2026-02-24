DENR-EMB suspends Phase 5 of Rizal landfill after fatal trash slide

Rodriguez, Rizal sanitary landfill (Photo courtesy of Rodriguez PNP)

MANILA – The Department of Environment and Natural Resources–Environmental Management Bureau (EMB) Calabarzon has issued a cease-and-desist order (CDO) against the section of the sanitary landfill in Barangay San Isidro, Rodriguez, Rizal, following a major trash slide that left one person dead and two others still missing.

The DENR-EMB issued the CDO on Tuesday to Green Leap Solid Waste Management, Inc. covering the six-hectare Phase 5 area of the sanitary landfill where the incident occurred on Feb. 20.

READ: 3 missing but group fears more buried in Rizal trash slide

Investigators from the EMB Calabarzon said around 420,000 cubic meters of waste eroded from the active tipping area during the trash slide, reportedly burying three units of heavy equipment.

“A follow‑up investigation on 23 February 2026 revealed several operational lapses, erosion of the active tipping area, foul odor from exposed waste, and a visible crack in the adjacent bench waste that threatens further collapse,” the DENR said in a statement.

“Multiple violations of conditions in the proponent’s Environmental Compliance Certificate (ECC) were also documented.”

The DENR-EMB Calabarzon ordered the immediate cessation of all operations in Phase 5, except for emergency and remedial activities such as retrieval operations, slope stabilization, debris clearing, and installation of engineering controls to prevent additional erosion.

READ: Binaliw landfill may take a year to rehabilitate – PWS Cebu

Authorities have also imposed a strict “no-entry” policy in the affected area to ensure public safety and prevent interference with ongoing rescue and rehabilitation efforts.

DENR Calabarzon Regional Executive Director Nilo Tamoria said the agency’s priority is to stabilize the site and prevent further environmental degradation, while holding the landfill operator accountable for compliance lapses.

“We will not tolerate negligence that puts the environment and public safety at risk,” he said.

Meanwhile, the company has been advised to transfer the active tipping area from Phase 5 to another stable portion of the facility to ensure continued waste management services without compromising safety.

Green Leap Solid Waste Management, Inc. was also directed to submit a detailed report of its corrective actions within five days, during a technical conference scheduled on Wednesday.

Failure to attend the conference will be considered a waiver of the company’s right to be heard, allowing the EMB to proceed with appropriate legal action based on available evidence.

“DENR-EMB Calabarzon continues to closely monitor the site to ensure that rehabilitation, leveling, and slope stabilization works are completed promptly and in compliance with environmental standards,” the agency said. (PNA)

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