Edsa at 40: Marcos, Duterte issue anniversary statements

This was their first formal day at work: President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Vice President Sara Duterte, during the inauguration ceremony at the National Museum on June 30, 2022. | Associated Press File Photo

MANILA – President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. is ready to study proposals to declare Feb. 25 a non-working holiday again, Malacañang said on Tuesday, the eve of the 40th People Power anniversary.

Interviewed separately, Vice President Sara Duterte said that the public may have forgotten the “essence” of people power.

Feb. 25 was a special non-working holiday until 2022, the same year President Marcos succeeded Duterte’s father, former President Rodrigo Duterte.

House Bill 7911 and the 40th People Power Anniversary

Akbayan Party-list Representatives Chel Diokno, Perci Cendaña, and Dadah Kiram Ismula filed this week House Bill (HB) 7911, seeking to declare as a regular holiday the peaceful uprising along Epifanio delos Santos Avenue (EDSA) in February 1986.

Dinagat Islands Lone District Rep. Kaka Bag-ao joined them in filing the bill.

Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said that President Marcos will review the recommendations to restore the nationwide holiday before deciding.

“He will study the suggestions regarding this matter,” Castro said.

She was asked to react to proposals to commemorate the anniversary of the 1986 EDSA People Power Revolution, which ended the 21-year regime of President Ferdinand Marcos Sr. that included Martial Law.

Sara Duterte on Edsa: People have forgotten its essence

House Bill 7911 mentions the State’s “duty to preserve historical truth and honor the collective courage of the Filipino people.”

The bill provides for appropriations to support commemorative and educational activities, particularly through the National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP).

The proposed measure designates the NHCP as the lead agency in organizing and coordinating activities for the EDSA People Power Day “to provide an opportunity for educational institutions, government agencies, and civil society organizations to conduct programs that preserve historical truth and promote democratic values and human rights awareness.”

Since assuming office in 2022, Vice President Duterte has been largely silent about the annual commemoration.

Trillion Peso March

But speaking to reporters in a chance interview in Iligan City on the eve of the anniversary, Duterte ended her streak of not publicly commenting on the annual event.

“The people may have forgotten what the essence of the 1986 Edsa Revolution is,” she said, speaking in Filipino, when asked about her message for the historic 40th anniversary.

Read also: Edsa at 40: Meinrado Paredes recalls People Power in Fuente

Civil society groups and members of the Catholic Church have organized a march from Edsa Shrine to the Edsa People Power Monument.

The event will also coincide with the third Trillion Peso March, which calls for public officials and private contractors to be held accountable for the massive corruption behind government-funded infrastructure projects.

Some groups will also call for the Marcoses and the Dutertes to be held accountable, as well as push for discussions on the impeachment of both the President and the Vice President.

‘Those brave souls fighting for democracy and freedom’

Duterte, however, claimed that organizers of the march on Wednesday, Feb. 25, “do not truly know” the spirit of Edsa.

“Those who will march tomorrow or those organizing tomorrow do not truly know what their message to the people really is,” she said in Filipino. “They have forgotten what the message was in 1986.”

Read also: Fr. Rudy Romano: The ‘disappeared’ priest who stood for the oppressed

Vice President Duterte’s office in 2024 — when rumors of her strained relations with the President surfaced — had prepared a message for the 38th commemoration of Edsa.

Her message was posted on her official Facebook page but was taken down hours later by her team.

In the deleted message, she had described the celebration of the 1986 People Power as a commemoration of the “brave souls who stood united on the streets of Edsa, fighting for democracy and freedom.”

It was supposed to be her first message on Edsa since she was elected Vice President. (With Dempsey Reyes of inquirer.net)

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