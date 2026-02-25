Daily Gospel, February 25, 2026

This is the Daily Gospel for February 25, 2026, which is the Wednesday of the First week of Lent.

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Daily Gospel, February 24, 2026

Daily Gospel, February 23, 2026

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ, according to Saint Luke 11, 29-32.

While still more people gathered in the crowd, Jesus said to them, “This generation is an evil generation; it seeks a sign, but no sign will be given it, except the sign of Jonah.

Just as Jonah became a sign to the Ninevites, so will the Son of Man be to this generation.

At the judgment the queen of the south will rise with the men of this generation and she will condemn them, because she came from the ends of the earth to hear the wisdom of Solomon, and there is something greater than Solomon here.

At the judgment the men of Nineveh will arise with this generation and condemn it, because at the preaching of Jonah they repented, and there is something greater than Jonah here.”

SOURCE: dailygospel.org

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