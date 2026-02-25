Duterte wants to also skip ICC hearing to review his continued detention

Former President Rodrigo Duterte at the International Criminal Court. | Screengrabbed from the ICC

THE HAGUE, The Netherlands — After skipping the confirmation of charges hearing, former President Rodrigo Duterte also asked the Pre-Trial Chamber (PTC) I of the International Criminal Court (ICC) that he be allowed to also miss the hearing that will review his continued detention.

In a waiver dated Feb. 23 and signed by Duterte, he told the court he is choosing to waive his right to attend the annual hearing scheduled on Friday, Feb. 27, without citing a specific reason.

“My counsel has explained to me the legal consequences emanating from such a waiver and I trust him and my ICC legal team to represent him faithfully,” said the former leader, who remains detained in the Scheveningen prison complex, a few kilometers away from the ICC.

READ: Duterte’s defense: Prosecutors anchored ICC case on ‘bombastic rhetoric’

Duterte also told the PTC I that he does not want to attend the hearing even from outside the courtroom or via videoconference.

The defense, led by Nicholas Kaufman, noted in a separate notice that the one-page waiver was prepared for and read to Duterte for him to approve and sign.

READ: Pam Baricuatro: Duterte belongs home, not at ICC

The written request for Friday’s hearing is in compliance with the directive of the chamber to the defense to submit a separate waiver should Duterte wish to also skip the annual review on his detention.

Under Rule 118(3) of the ICC Rules of Procedure and Evidence, which sets the guidelines on pre-trial detention of an accused, the PTC may initiate or conduct an annual hearing, either upon the request of the prosecutor or the detained individual.

Duterte has been held at the ICC detention facility for nearly a year since his arrest on Mar. 11 at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport. He had requested for temporary liberty, claiming that he does not pose a threat to victims and witnesses, but this was ultimately denied by the chamber.

Duterte earlier also waived his right to appear both in-person or on video at the four-day confirmation of charges hearing, saying he was “old, tired and frail.”

In that request, Duterte reiterated his claim that he was “kidnapped” and whisked off to The Hague despite the ICC having no jurisdiction.

The PTC I had affirmed in October last year the ICC”s jurisdiction over the crimes against humanity case against Duterte. But the defense appealed this, which the chamber has yet to resolve

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