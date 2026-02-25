More motorcycles impounded in Cebu due to illegal mufflers.

| File photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Traffic enforcers here impounded more motor vehicles as operations against illegal mufflers continued on their second day.

As of February 24, a total of 50 vehicles in the cities of Cebu and Mandaue have been impounded due to having their exhaust pipe fitted with illegal mufflers, the Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO-7) said.

On Tuesday alone, LTO-7 seized 28 motorcycles for the same violation. They also impounded one motor vehicle for operating without a valid registration.

READ: LTO seizes 21 bikes as drive against tampered mufflers starts

Violators face a minimum fine of ₱5,000, vehicle impoundment, and mandatory replacement of non-compliant exhaust systems on-site, the agency added.

The acting regional director of LTO-7, Francisco “Franz” Ranches Jr., stressed that operations will “press on without letup.”

READ: LTO to intensify crackdown vs modified mufflers in Central Visayas

“No one is above the law, regardless of position or status — our priority is public safety, and we will continue these operations to ensure that all motorists comply with existing regulations,” Ranches said.

Motorists are strongly advised to ensure their exhaust systems conform to standard manufacturer specifications to avoid penalties and impoundment.

Likewise, LTO-7 also warned the public against misinformation circulating on social media, noting that vloggers and online groups have been spreading misleading information about muffler regulations.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP