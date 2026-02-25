Amid rising fuel prices: LTFRB yet to decide on jeepney fare hike

A barker guides jeepney drivers along a street in Manila in April 2024. — File photo by Agence France-Presse

MANILA, Philippines — The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) has yet to decide on petitions for a jeepney fare hike amid rising oil prices, its chairperson, Atty. Vigor Mendoza, said on Tuesday.

He made the remark when asked for an update on the provisional fare increase for jeepney drivers.

“It’s still pending. If you recall, we granted them a one-peso provisional increase, which translates to an additional income of P300,” he said in Filipino.

READ: P3 fare hike: Jeepney transport groups pushing for it

In 2023, the LTFRB granted a P1 provisional minimum fare increase for jeepneys nationwide, raising the minimum fare from P12 to P13 for traditional jeepneys and from P14 to P15 for modern jeepneys.

Last week, the agency said the surge in oil prices prompted several transport groups to request an additional P2 fare increase, which would raise it from P13 to P15 for traditional jeepneys and from P15 to P17 for modern jeepneys. The petitions also sought to make the provisional P1 fare hike granted in October 2023 permanent.

In response, the LTFRB announced it would hold weekly public consultations to review the petitions.

Mendoza noted that with the recent oil price hikes, each jeepney driver could lose around P240 in income. He added that fuel costs were their “reckoning” during the last fare increase.

“But we gave them P1, and they still earned P300. This means the P1 provisional fare partially absorbs the additional fuel costs,” he said.

Mendoza also said the LTFRB will begin processing the fare hike petitions for jeepneys. He noted that the agency can assist by reviewing or approving fare matrices and adjustments, and by providing provisional fare increases in response to rising oil prices.

“We are closely monitoring this, but we won’t wait any longer. We will start the jeepney fare process so that, should it go up, it will be ready,” he added.

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