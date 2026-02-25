Vlogger Jack Argota sued over alleged fake medical records of Marcos

Vlogger and social media personality Jack Argota appears before the National Bureau of Investigation after being summoned for allegedly spreading fake medical records of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. — (File photo by Mary Joy Salcedo / INQUIRER)

MANILA, Philippines — The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) on Tuesday filed cyber libel and unlawful publication charges before the Department of Justice (DOJ) against vlogger Jack Argota for allegedly spreading fake medical records of President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.

An officer from the NBI Cybercrime Division went to the DOJ building in Manila at around 3 p.m. on Tuesday for this purpose.

The personnel did not provide further details but confirmed that the cases lodged were unlawful publication and cyber libel.

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Meanwhile, NBI Director Melvin Matibag also confirmed in a Viber message that the cases lodged against the vlogger were “cyber libel and violation of Article 154 of the Revised Penal Code,” or the “unlawful use of means of publication and unlawful utterances.”

“That is with regard to the fake medical certificate of the president,” Matibag told the Inquirer.

The Inquirer reached out to Argota for a comment but he has yet to respond to the query.

The vlogger recently appeared before the NBI after being subpoenaed for allegedly spreading Marcos’ fake medical records.

During his appearance at the bureau, he explained that he only posted the fake medical records of the president for social media engagement and “to keep up with the trend.”

The vlogger said he got the copy of the record from various social media pages, including those of Marcos’ supposed vloggers.

The NBI earlier lodged a cyber libel case against former broadcaster Jay Sonza and another vlogger Jeffrey Luces Celiz or “Ka Eric Celiz” over the same issue of allegedly spreading fake medical records of the president.

Recently, the Presidential Communications Office tagged the circulating medical report—which claimed that Marcos’ “severe sigmoid diverticulitis” required immediate surgical consultation—as “fake.”

It pointed out that the president is fully capable of performing his duties.

St. Luke’s Medical Center also previously denied the accuracy and authenticity of the supposed medical test results that bear its logo.

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