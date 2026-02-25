Cebu City Charter Day: 8 councilors receive mayor’s special awards

The testimonial dinner and awarding ceremony was held on Tuesday evening, February 24, in celebration of Cebu City’s 89th Charter Day. The event recognized outstanding institutions and individuals, including posthumous honorees, as well as recipients of the Mayor’s Special Awards. | CDN Digital Photo / Caryl Evangelista

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Eight incumbent members of the Cebu City Council were conferred the Mayor’s Special Award during the 89th Charter Day testimonial dinner on February 24.

The awarding ceremony formed part of the evening rites that capped the city’s Charter Day celebration, marking 89 years since Cebu was granted cityhood under Commonwealth Act No. 58 in 1937.

Those who received the Mayor’s Special Award were Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña, and Councilors David Tumulak, Sisinio Andales, Alvin Arcilla, Jose Lorenzo Abellanosa, Nyza Archival, Michelle Celona, Pablo Labra II, and Philip Zafra.

READ: Cebu City marks 89th Charter Day with rites

What is the Mayor’s Special Award?

The Mayor’s Special Award is conferred during the annual Charter Day celebration to recognize individuals and institutions for contributions to Cebu City’s governance, development, and public service.

Unlike the Outstanding Individual and Outstanding Institution awards, which are based on specific nominations and sectoral achievements, the Mayor’s Special Award is granted at the discretion of the sitting mayor to honor leadership, partnership, or exemplary support to the city government.

READ: No Charter Day bonus for 2026, Archival confirms

This year, the city government allocated over 80 plaques for Mayor’s Special Awardees as part of the broader recognition program.

Testimonial dinner highlights

The awarding ceremony followed the testimonial dinner held Tuesday night, attended by city officials, department heads, partners, and representatives from various sectors.

Vice Mayor Osmeña was unable to attend and was represented by his chief of staff, Raymund Paul Taboada, who delivered his message.

In his statement, Osmeña described Cebu City as “more than a place,” calling it “a legacy built through years of leadership, sacrifice, and shared commitment.”

“We gather not just in celebration but in reflection,” the message read. “Cebu City is more than a place. It is a legacy.”

Mayor Nestor Archival, in his Charter Day address, emphasized gratitude and continuity of leadership as the city looks ahead.

“We are here not only to remember our history, but to honor the people whose love and sacrifice continue to build our future,” Archival said.

He paid tribute to past Cebu City mayors, including Don Vicente Rama, widely regarded as the “Father of Cebu City” for authoring the city’s charter, as well as former chief executives such as Sergio Osmeña Jr., Tomas Osmeña, Michael Rama, and Edgardo Labella, among others.

Archival said that city accomplishments are the product of collective effort.

“Every road we build, every classroom we open, every family we help — these are not achievements of government alone. They are the result of partnership, trust, and love for our city,” he said.

Charter Day at 89

Earlier in the day, Cebu City held a wreath-laying ceremony and Mass at Plaza Sugbo to formally commemorate its 89th Charter Day.

Charter Day, observed every February 24, celebrates Cebu City’s political autonomy and honors the leaders and citizens who have shaped its growth since 1937.

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