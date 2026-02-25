Vlogger Francis Leo Marcos nabbed for unjust vexation

PNP spokesperson Brig. Gen. Randulf Tuaño presides over a briefing on Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026 in which he said the police are investigating a photo circulating online wherein vlogger Norman Mangusin, more commonly known as Francis Leo Marcos, is seen wearing a ceremonial blue police uniform. (Photo by JASON SIGALES / INQUIRER.net)

MANILA, Philippines — The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) has arrested vlogger Norman Mangusin, more publicly known as Francis Leo Marcos, National Police Commission (Napolcom) Executive Officer Rafael Calinisan said on Tuesday.

Mangusin was tracked down by CIDG operatives to a hotel in Pasay City on Tuesday morning, Calinisan told reporters in a briefing in Camp Crame.

The move was based on a warrant issued by the Parañaque City Regional Trial Court Branch 294 for 12 counts of unjust vexation in relation to Republic Act No. 10175 or the Cybercrime Prevention Act.

The case was lodged by a fellow vlogger who asked to be identified as “MG.”

READ: Female vlogger from Oslob, Cebu nabbed by NBI for spreading fake news

MG claimed Mangusin scammed several overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) over a supposed scheme worth a total of P40 million to P80 million.

Asked why he only filed an unjust vexation case against Mangusin, MG answered, “That’s the only problem he gave and made for me. That’s libel and there’ll be more.”

“Many OFWs want to file a case against him, but they’re finding it difficult because they can’t afford it. And, at the same time, they’ll come home for only that reason? It’s not worth it,” he explained.

CIDG Director Maj. Gen. Robert Alexander Morico II said the CIDG Anti-Fraud Unit took the case after receiving several complaints from other supposed victims.

He, however, did not give details.

Mangusin is also accused of making offensive statements against Calinisan, Land Transportation Office Chief Markus Lacanilao and former Sen. Manny Pacquiao, according to the Napolcom official.

Asked whether Calinisan had taken the case too personally, he answered, “To be honest, I didn’t want to answer him. I didn’t want to stoop to the level of Mangusin.”

“Why would I mind this Mangusin? Because this is not just about me. There are many stakeholders involved. The Philippine National Police is first. He dishonored the uniform of the PNP,” Calinisan said.

An image that began circulating online last week showed Mangusin wearing a blue ceremonial police uniform despite not being a police officer.

In response, both the PNP and Napolcom said they would investigate Mangusin.

The vlogger, however, previously denied wearing the uniform, maintaining that the image circulating online had been manipulated.

Calinisan had also written to the Philippine Statistics Authority and the Department of Foreign Affairs to look into whether Mangusin’s birth certificate and passport are authentic.

During the press conference, Mangusin was presented to the media as well.

Asked for comment, Mangusin told reporters that MG’s accusations of fraud were addressed in a 2020 court case, for which the former had supposedly been acquitted.

Mangusin said he had filed a “more grave” case against MG, but that he was only arrested since the warrant against him was issued first.

“It’s only an unjust vexation case, but the way you all shamed me in front of the whole Philippines, wow, it’s like I killed a person,” he told the law enforcers and the commission.

As to his accusation against Calinisan and other persons, he said: “I have a reason for why I spoke ill of them.”

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