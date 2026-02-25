Cebu City eyes LGSF funds to ease classroom backlog

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CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City is planning to tap newly released national government funds to tackle its worsening classroom shortage.

Mayor Nestor Archival confirmed that part of a P145-million allocation under the expanded Local Government Support Fund (LGSF) will fund infrastructure, including multi-storey school buildings.

The funding comes after city officials joined President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. at Malacañang on February 23 for the ceremonial signing of a memorandum of agreement (MOA) under the Department of Education’s nationwide classroom building program.

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And this development is significant for Cebu City.

The city and the rest of the province have been grappling with a classroom deficit that has forced public schools to adopt double-shift systems, crowd students into rooms designed for fewer learners, and, in some cases, hold classes in makeshift spaces.

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The shortage is part of a bigger national headache that, as of School Year 2025–2026, stood at about 165,000 classrooms.

“We received P145 million from the LGSF. It will be directly given to the LGU,” Archival said in an interview.

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He added that the allocation will partly cover rice subsidies and infrastructure projects.

Half for infrastructure

Archival said roughly half of the amount will be earmarked for infrastructure.

He disclosed that the city has applied for funding for six- and eight-storey school buildings, with documentation now “substantially completed.” Once approved, the city expects the national government to download additional funds specifically for school construction.

“Kung mahuman na na, we’re expecting ma-download nila ang certain amount para paghimo sa atong eskwelahan,” he said.

(After we would have completed everything, we are expecting the amount to be downloaded for the construction of schools.)

The city government is also planning to add more school buildings and classrooms using local funds, he added.

Sites under study

Archival said proposed school buildings have been identified in both the northern and southern districts of Cebu City, although final details have yet to be announced.

“During the time pag-sign nato sa MOA, mura’g ceremonial pa lang,” he said.

(The signing of the MOA was still ceremonial.)

The mayor, however, added that specifics on project locations and allocations are expected once formal approvals are completed.

The LGSF, expanded to P57.872 billion for 2026 — the highest in its history — is designed to strengthen national government support for local government units (LGUs).

The increase of more than P34 billion from last year’s allocation is part of efforts to accelerate infrastructure delivery at the local level.

During the launch, Marcos said reforms were introduced to streamline fund releases, shifting away from a demand-driven system that required LGUs to complete all requirements before accessing national assistance.

“Pinabilis at pinadiretso na natin ang pagdating ng LGSF sa bawat lokal na pamahalaan,” the President said, underscoring the goal of speeding up project implementation.

(We are trying to hasten and direct the release of the LGSF to the local governments.)

Local impact

In Cebu City alone, over 100,000 students were enrolled at the start of the current school year, with numbers expected to rise further due to late enrollees.

Previous reports from the Department of Education (DepEd) Cebu City division showed that schools have relied heavily on shifting schedules to cope with space constraints.

The classroom shortage has also led to overcrowded rooms, limited ventilation, insufficient chairs, and, in some cases, students sitting on the floor. Education officials have acknowledged that infrastructure gaps are compounded by a shortage of teachers.

City officials hope that the infusion of LGSF funds, alongside planned multi-storey school buildings, will gradually reduce dependence on double shifts and eliminate the need for night classes.

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