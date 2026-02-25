Council pushes Binaliw landfill reopen by March to slash hauling costs

LONG-TERM SOLUTIONS. The Binaliw sanitary landfill after the tragic trash slide on Jan. 8, 2026. Environment Secretary Raphael Lotilla on Tuesday (Jan. 13) ordered the Environmental Management Bureau Central Visayas to develop long-term and resilient solid waste management solutions for Cebu. | CDN Digital File Photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Confronted with soaring hauling expenses and mounting garbage backlogs, the Cebu City Council is pushing to reopen a portion of the closed Binaliw landfill.

The council argued that continuing to dump waste 60 kilometers away is financially unsustainable and operationally risky.

This comes nearly two months after a trash slide at the facility in Barangay Binaliw killed 36 people and led regulators to shut down operations.

READ: Cebu City eyes Binaliw return via interim landfill cell

After Binaliw’s closure, Cebu City initially transported waste to Consolacion, but the municipality recently stopped accepting it, forcing all garbage to Aloguinsan, Cebu. This switch has dramatically hiked per-ton disposal costs and strained the city’s P517-million solid waste budget.

During its regular session on Monday, February 23, the City Council unanimously approved a motion formally requesting the Department of Environment and Natural Resources – Environmental Management Bureau Region 7 to recommend remedial measures or identify an alternative disposal site, and to expedite compliance requirements that could allow landfill operations in Binaliw to resume.

READ: Cebu waste crisis: Bound for Aloguinsan, refuse pauses at SRP

Immediate fix sought

Councilor David Tumulak moved for the request following an executive session earlier that day, where he cited the urgency of restoring a viable disposal option for the city’s 600 to 700 tons of daily garbage.

“In view of the cease-and-desist order issued to Prime Integrated Waste Solutions, Inc., we move to request DENR-EMB 7 to assist and recommend remedial measures or an alternative suitable disposal site… so that landfill operations resume as soon as possible,” Tumulak said.

READ: Binaliw trash slide in Cebu: 30 days of grief after 36 deaths

The cease-and-desist order was issued against Prime Integrated Waste Solutions, Inc. (PWS), operator of the Binaliw landfill, after the fatal Jan. 8 collapse.

Councilor Philip Zafra, who seconded the motion, told the body that Mayor Nestor Archival had informed him that PWS has committed to set aside a three-hectare portion of its property that could be used for waste reception and management, subject to regulatory approval.

“There’s still a three-hectare portion of Prime that can be utilized, and they are now complying with all the requirements set forth by the DENR. Hopefully, by March, it can be operational,” Zafra said.

Why Binaliw again?

Before its closure, Cebu City paid roughly P1,100 per ton to dispose of waste at the Binaliw landfill. The current arrangement in Aloguinsan costs P3,906 per ton, covering hauling, fuel, labor, and tipping fees. This is more than triple the previous rate.

City officials have warned that if the Aloguinsan setup continues for the rest of the year, total disposal costs could balloon to as much as P1.2 billion, far exceeding the city’s allocated budget.

The high hauling cost stems largely from distance. Trucks now travel about 60 kilometers to reach the disposal site, increasing fuel consumption, turnaround time, and logistical complexity.

In the interim, the city has designated Pond A at the South Road Properties (SRP) as a temporary holding area, where garbage is consolidated before being hauled out.

The arrangement has drawn complaints from residents and nearby workers over foul odor and possible health risks.

Regulatory conditions

Reopening Binaliw is not automatic.

The facility remains under a cease-and-desist order, and any resumption of operations, including the proposed use of a three-hectare interim area, would require DENR approval and compliance with rehabilitation and mitigation commitments tied to the January incident.

A letter from DENR-EMB Region 7 Regional Director John Edward T. Ang, dated Feb. 5, was also taken up during the session. It transmitted a commitment sheet detailing discussions from a technical conference between regulators and PWS regarding the trash slide.

Councilors stressed that any reopening must be accompanied by strengthened environmental and safety safeguards to prevent a repeat of the tragedy.

Balancing urgency and safety

City officials acknowledged that returning to Binaliw — even partially — is a sensitive proposition given the loss of life. However, they maintained that the worsening waste crisis leaves the city with limited short-term options.

The council and DENR-EMB are expected to coordinate further on technical assessments, compliance timelines, and interim disposal arrangements.

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