Daniel Fernando called out for alleged road abuse: Don’t act like a king

President Ferdinand Marcos talks with Bulacan Gov. Daniel Fernando about flooding during a briefing in Bulacan in this file photo taken on Aug. 7, 2023. (Photo from the Presidential Communications Office)

MANILA, Philippines — Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla on Tuesday said he chided Bulacan Gov. Daniel Fernando for allegedly abusively using the Northern Luzon Expressway (NLEX).

In a press briefing in Quezon City, the secretary maintained that his office received “many” complaints regarding Fernando’s purported use of the road, alleging that the latter had an entourage of two vans and a sports utility vehicle occupying four NLEX lanes when travelling.

“It has become Governor Fernando’s usual behavior that, when he travels along NLEX, he takes up four lanes where [other motorists] can’t overtake,” Remulla said, speaking Filipino.

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“It has to stop. A governor should not act like a king. You should respect the people’s rights also,” he added.

Remulla said he had called Fernando on Sunday morning, after a report circulated online that the governor’s motorcade allegedly blocked and harassed a vehicle believed to be carrying a son of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

The secretary said, in their 10-minute conversation, Fernando denied the alleged incident.

The DILG chief further noted that he had referred the case to the Land Transportation Office (LTO) and deferred to the said agency when pressed for details.

Fernando has yet to issue a statement on the matter. The Inquirer is working to reach him for comment. It will published his side once available.

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