The million-peso ‘Wood of the Gods’: Why lapnisan or agarwood is heavily guarded 

A high-grade agarwood. According to global estimates, a kilogram of this valuable raw material can fetch up to $100,000 per kilogram (roughly P5.7 million in today’s rates). | Wikicommons Media

CEBU CITY, Philippines — To the untrained eye, Aquilaria trees, locally known as lapnisan, appear ordinary. Compared to the towering, majestic narra, they look light and forgettable.

An evergreen species, lapnisan can reach up to 40 meters tall. Its pale wood has little to no commercial value—until the tree is wounded.

When stressed and infected by certain fungi, including Phaeoacremonium parasiticum (formerly Phialophora parasitica), the aquilaria mounts a defense.

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It produces a dark, aromatic resin that slowly seeps into its heartwood. Over time, the once-light trunk darkens, releasing a rich, musky scent.

This transformation turns ordinary timber into agarwood, known as the “Wood of the Gods”, one of the most expensive raw materials in the world.

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A rare and highly prized commodity, agarwood is used in luxury perfumes, incense for religious rites, and traditional medicines, particularly in the Middle East and parts of Asia.

High-grade agarwood, distinguished by dense, resin-saturated wood that sinks in water, can fetch up to $100,000 per kilogram—roughly P5.7 million per kilo today.

Its lucrative value has turned agarwood into an emerging industry in the Philippines. Yet poaching and illegal trade continue to threaten this critically endangered species.

Why is lapnisan (agarwood) so expensive?

Agarwood’s high price begins with rarity.

Lapnisan grows mostly in Southeast Asia’s deep forests, often in cool upland climates.

The Philippines is home to at least eight species of Aquilaria, six of which are endemic, according to the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR).

But not all trees produce agarwood.

Even among infected trees, only parts of the trunk may contain commercially valuable resin. The process is painstakingly slow: it can take over 20 years for agarwood to mature before harvest.

An Aquilaria tree in Chiang Mai, Thailand | Wikimedia Commons

Global demand is so strong that imported resin pieces also enter the local market.

Between 2018 and 2020, some 1,774 kilograms of agarwood chips were exported to the Philippines from six countries, according to a study by non-profit group TRAFFIC.

Most of these imports lacked the required DENR permits, making the transactions illegal under Republic Act No. 9147, the same study stated.

Recent seizures illustrate both its value and the risks of illicit trade.

Across the Philippines, outbound shipments worth over P30 million have been confiscated in recent years.

In 2025, customs officials at Mactan-Cebu International Airport intercepted 11 kilograms of agarwood misdeclared as alingatong stinging nettle, valued at P8.4 million, bound for Malaysia and the UAE.

Authorities suspect the wood came from illegally poached wild trees.

Scarcity, slow formation, international demand, and cultivation challenges all push prices into the millions of pesos per trunk for top-grade material.

Why is it heavily regulated?

The very factors that make agarwood valuable also make it vulnerable.

Illegal trade threatens biodiversity, deprives the government of revenue, and undermines conservation programs.

Across Southeast Asia, overharvesting has severely depleted wild Aquilaria populations.

Many species are listed under Appendix II of CITES (Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species). The major source of agarwood, the species Aquilaria malaccensis, is classified as ‘critically endangered’, meaning trade is allowed only under strict regulation.

In the Philippines, agarwood-producing species are protected under the Wildlife Resources Conservation and Protection Act (RA 9147) and the Forestry Reform Code (PD 705).

Harvesting, transporting, possessing, or exporting agarwood without permits can lead to imprisonment and heavy fines. DENR has repeatedly warned that collecting wild agarwood without authorization is illegal.

What is the government doing about it?

Authorities have stepped up enforcement at ports and in forested areas.

The Bureau of Customs and DENR coordinate operations against unauthorized traders, emphasizing that even possession requires documentation proving legal sourcing.

Agarwood chips | Wikimedia Commons

Despite growing interest in cultivation, no farms in the Philippines have successfully produced cultivated agarwood to date, according to TRAFFIC.

Moreover, an estimated 93 percent of online seed and seedling sellers likely operate without the necessary business registrations or DENR wildlife culture permits, raising concerns about illegal propagation and false claims.

In the meantime, lawmakers are exploring measures to formalize and develop a regulated agarwood industry, including guidelines for sustainable plantation development, processing, and trade.

This could allow farmers to cultivate lapnisan legally while easing pressure on wild populations.

What’s next for the agarwood trade?

The future of the industry depends on balancing economic opportunity and conservation.

Experts say plantation-grown Aquilaria, combined with controlled fungal inoculation to induce resin formation, could offer a sustainable alternative to poaching.

However, producing high-grade agarwood through cultivation remains technically challenging and time-intensive.

If properly regulated, agarwood farming could provide high-value livelihoods for rural communities, particularly in upland areas, while supporting biodiversity.

Without clear monitoring and policy frameworks, the “liquid gold” rush could continue to threaten the forests that make this rare commodity possible.

Sources

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