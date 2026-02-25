cdn mobile

WATCH: Mayon Volcano eruption Feb 25

By: Neil Povadora - CDN Digital Social Media Specialist | February 25,2026 - 11:45 AM
Mayon Volcano
As of 4:40 a.m. on February 25, lava effusion and ash emission are seen coming out from the Mayon Volcano summit crater. | Screengrabbed photo from Phivolcs/FB

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Lava effusion and ash emission were seen coming out from the Mayon Volcano summit crater at around 4:40 a.m. on Wednesday, February 25.

The Mayon Volcano found in the province of Albay has been in an active effusive eruption since early January 2026.

It has been over seven weeks, since January 6, when the volcano began spewing molten rocks, marking an effusive magmatic eruption.

READ: Tourist arrivals surge as Mayon Volcano continues to erupt

As a result, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) placed it under Alert Level 3.

As of today, February 25, the eruption continues, and the alert level remains in effect.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: Albay, Cebu Daily News, Mayon Volcano
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.