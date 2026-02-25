WATCH: Mayon Volcano eruption Feb 25
CEBU CITY, Philippines – Lava effusion and ash emission were seen coming out from the Mayon Volcano summit crater at around 4:40 a.m. on Wednesday, February 25.
The Mayon Volcano found in the province of Albay has been in an active effusive eruption since early January 2026.
It has been over seven weeks, since January 6, when the volcano began spewing molten rocks, marking an effusive magmatic eruption.
READ: Tourist arrivals surge as Mayon Volcano continues to erupt
As a result, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) placed it under Alert Level 3.
As of today, February 25, the eruption continues, and the alert level remains in effect.
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