Kylie Padilla says she will leave PH if father Robin runs for VP

Kylie Padilla. Statement not meant to insult father Robin

Kylie Padilla said that she would leave the Philippines should her father, Sen. Robin Padilla heed the call for him to run for vice president in the 2028 elections, but she was quick to make a clarification, saying her remark was not meant to insult her dad.

During a recent screening for her film “The Lotto Winner,” the actress was asked about her reaction to the actor-politician’s statement that he would willingly run for higher office if former President Rodrigo Duterte would personally ask him to do so.

The former chief executive is currently incarcerated at The Hague in the Netherlands to answer to charges of crimes against humanity over his brutal war on drugs. Meanwhile, his daughter, Vice President Sara Duterte, has just recently announced her intention to run for president in the 2028 polls.

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Reacting to Robin’s remarks, Kylie said while laughing: “Aalis na ako ng Pilipinas (I would leave the Philippines).” Turning serious, she added, “I trust in my father’s judgment.”

Kylie’s response immediately drew various reactions on social media, which prompted her to issue a clarification through her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, Feb. 24.

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“I only meant that aalis po ako ng Pilipinas kasi gusto ko ng tahimik na buhay (I would leave the Philippines because I want a peaceful life),” she said. “It was not a comment to insult my father because I trust in his judgment and all the good he is doing for this country.”

“But I think it is also my right to know what kind of life I want to live. And that is a quiet peaceful life. ‘Yun lang po (That’s it). Xoxo,” she said.

Kylie Padilla reiterated in a separate Facebook post that she “admires all the good [her father] is doing for our country.”

“Please do not take my statement and use it against my father,” she appealed. “I only made the comment out of my desire to live a calm, peaceful and quiet life… I love him and only wish for him to be happy and safe always.”

Robin has yet to comment on the matter as of this writing.

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