Sans Rival Cakes & Pastries, home to Dumaguete’s iconic Silvanas, announced the opening of its newest Cebu branch on February 20, 2026, at 61 Carlock St., San Nicolas. This new location is strategically positioned to bring its signature desserts and full dine-in restaurant experience closer to the vibrant communities of Cebu’s south district.

Sans Rival Cakes & Pastries, together with its branches, continues to be cited as the most iconic Silvanas producer, further cementing its reputation as a heritage dessert brand.

The Carlock branch makes it more convenient than ever for residents in the southern parts of the city to enjoy the brand’s cherished offerings. Previously, customers from this area had to travel further to its other locations. Now, they have a neighborhood café where they can easily access everything from classic cakes and coffee to a complete menu of savory family recipes.

Sweet and Savory Offerings

Sans Rival Cakes & Pastries may be famous for their sweet indulgences like the iconic Silvanas and Sans Rival cakes, but their savory offerings are equally worth savoring. A standout is their Spanish chorizo, a house classic crafted from cherished family recipes passed down through generations. And if you’re craving breakfast, their all-day breakfast menu ensures you can enjoy your morning favorites anytime.

The star of their menu, however, is the well-loved Painit Supreme—a delightful medley of beloved Bisaya delicacies. This layered masterpiece combines budbud kabog, bico, and cassava cake into one unforgettable treat. Pro tip: enjoy it warm, paired with a rich, velvety sikwate for the ultimate experience.

A Vital Commissary Hub

“The opening of our Carlock branch marks an important step in strengthening our presence in Cebu and enhancing our ability to serve customers across the city,” said Isabel Sagarbarria, COO of Sans Rival Food Development Inc. “For nearly five decades, we’ve shared treasured family recipes—both savory specialties and beloved desserts passed down through generations, from our well-loved Sans Rival Cake to our iconic Silvanas. As we approach our 50th anniversary in 2027, this new location supports our continued commitment to quality and accessibility for our Cebu market.”

In addition to serving local diners, the Carlock location will function as a vital commissary hub for the brand’s dessert and pastry products. This will improve the distribution of its house specialties, like the world-renowned Silvanas and Sans Rival cakes, ensuring better service and availability for customers throughout greater Cebu and key cities in Mindanao.

Best Cookies in the World

Sans Rival Cakes & Pastries’ Silvanas, the cookie counterpart of the Sans Rival cake, have also gained international recognition in recent years. In June 2024, Silvanas was ranked 25th in Taste Atlas’ list of the Best Cookies in the World, followed by a ranking of 29th in 2025, and most recently, 23rd globally on February 15, 2026. Sans Rival Cakes & Pastries, together with its branches, continues to be cited as the most iconic Silvanas producer, further cementing its reputation as a heritage dessert brand.