PH Navy acquires new naval craft to combat modern threats

NEW SHIPS. The ceremonial christening and commissioning of BRP Rajah Sulayman (PS-20) (right) and BRP Audrey Bañares (PG-910) (left) is held at the Naval Operating Base–Subic in Zambales on Feb. 24, 2026. The event marked the ships’ formal entry into active service. (Photo courtesy of the Philippine Navy)

MANILA – The head of the Philippine Navy (PN) said its acquisition of modern naval craft showcases its commitment to address traditional and emerging security challenges in the maritime domain.

PN chief Vice Adm. Jose Ma. Ambrosio Ezpeleta gave this statement during the christening and commissioning of the country’s first brand-new offshore patrol vessel (OPV), the BRP Rajah Sulayman (PS-20) and the last of the nine fast attack interdiction craft (FAIC), the BRP Audrey Bañares (PG-910), at the Operating Base–Subic in Zambales on Tuesday, a Navy statement on Wednesday said.

“Both ships are tangible representations of our commitment to protect our seas and secure our people. BRP Rajah Sulayman is considered the first of her class, and as a modern offshore patrol vessel newly acquired for the fleet, she harnesses our capacity for sustained operations to bolster national defense,” he added.

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Ezpeleta said BRP Audrey Bañares adds depth and versatility to our patrol forces, “reinforcing readiness and adaptability to address both traditional and emerging maritime security challenges.”

With the activation of these naval vessels, the PN chief said the Navy reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding the nation’s maritime domain and supporting national and regional security objectives.

“As both vessels take their place within our fleet, I have no doubt that they shall be vital contributors to the conduct of our operations at sea and to the growth of our Navy,” Ezpeleta said.

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The contract for the nine FAICs, also known as the Acero-class gunboats, worth PHP10 billion, was issued in February 2021.

These ships are expected to replace PN’s medium-sized patrol craft and help protect Philippine littoral waters. (PNA)

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