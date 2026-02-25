EDSA People Power at 40: Through the eyes of the younger generation 

Students, members of civil society groups, and church leaders are gathering at the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño de Cebu for the mass marking the 40th anniversary of the 1986 EDSA People Power Revolution. | Pia Piquero #CDNDigital

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The EDSA People Power Revolution has never been just another date on the calendar.

The peaceful uprising in 1986 drew an estimated two million Filipino civilians, along with political, military, and religious groups, into a four-day mass action that toppled the 14-year dictatorship of Ferdinand Marcos Sr., whose rule was marked by widespread human rights violations.

The revolt restored democracy and was broadcast across the world, becoming a historic example of a peaceful transition of power.

Nearly four decades later, the revolution continues to be discussed by Filipinos, including those who did not witness it firsthand.

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Among them are student activists who encountered People Power through formal education and later reflected on its significance through political involvement and organizing.

Learning about EDSA in school

Francis Martin A. Bacatan, 18, a University of San Carlos student and member of Kabataan Partylist Cebu City, said he first learned about the 1986 uprising in his Social Sciences classes.

“I first learned about the 1986 People Power Revolution through my Social Sciences classes (Araling Panlipunan). I remember it being highly controversial at the time, especially as the Marcoses had slowly begun their historical revisionism campaign, which made the lessons quite controversial among my classmates,” Bacatan said.

He said People Power was presented to him as a peaceful revolution in which the broad masses, after years of dictatorship, overthrew the Marcos regime.

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Bacatan said it felt important to him at the time, describing it as a tipping point in Philippine history that marked the transition from dictatorship to democracy and demonstrated the power held by the people.

EDSA as a lesson in collective action

Bacatan said the significance of People Power lies in its relevance to present struggles, stressing that history should not be treated as detached from current conditions.

“EDSA is an important lesson to all oppressed peoples of the world and the Philippines: that when the masses are organized and united against the enemies that continue to cause their suffering, nothing can stop them. That is why it remains relevant today—because it shows the greatest weapon available to us all: the mass movement,” Bacatan said.

He said the calls for genuine democracy raised during the revolution continue to resonate with him, citing how state power can still be used by ruling elites to amass wealth and suppress dissent.

Bacatan added that although martial law ended years ago, repression of militant youth and political aspirations persists.

Bacatan also addressed claims that People Power did not lead to long-term change.

“It is important to view the EDSA Revolution as a victory of the masses—that through militant collective action, they were able to overthrow a fascist dictatorship. However, there is truth in the sentiment that in the process of replacing a dictator, US imperialists placed another puppet, maintaining the rotten nature of the ruling system and leading to decades more of worsening crisis,” he said.

“This is not the fault of the revolution, but rather a sign that the struggle is not yet over—that we must continue the revolutionary spirit of People Power until the system truly serves the toiling masses,” Bacatan added.

A distant introduction to EDSA

John Thaddeus R. Rapisora, 21, a University of the Philippines – Cebu student councilor and Kabataan Kontra Korapsyon head convenor, said his earliest memory of the 1986 EDSA People Power Revolution came from an elementary civics class.

“My earliest memory of the 1986 EDSA People Power Revolution was during a Civics class in elementary,” Rapisora said.

He said People Power felt distant when he first learned about it.

“It felt distant. Mentioned almost only in passing. I never realized its significance then, how much it brewed the Filipinos’ collective spirit, how important it was to our history and even at present. It was mentioned only as if it was just like any other event in history,” he said.

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Understanding its relevance over time

Rapisora said his understanding of People Power changed later on.

“People Power for me means collective resistance. It is proof that power comes from the people and that they, when together, are the decisive force in changing the system and creating history,” he said.

He said the revolution remains relevant to him, pointing to conditions that persist decades after martial law.

“The very conditions people protested against during martial law are very much still existent today, foreign domination, poverty, hunger are still prevalent in the status quo. Inasmuch as it is history, we should not be blinded by the fact that we live under the same realities as the people did back in the day — foreign domination, fascism, and rampant corruption from the ruling elites and their cohorts,” Rapisora said.

Criticism and political consciousness

Rapisora said criticism of People Power’s long-term outcomes is valid but warned against dismissing it entirely.

“It is a necessary criticism to say that People Power didn’t really change things in the long run. We still suffer from the same root causes of the people’s revolt against the marcoses and the system at large: imperialism, feudalism, and bureaucrat capitalism,” he said.

“However, to agree blanketly, is to dismiss the important role of People Power in awakening the people’s consciousness sociopolitically and empowered them to mobilize against the ruling classes,” Rapisora added.

Teaching EDSA to the new generation

Both Bacatan and Rapisora pointed to education as central to how young people understand the significance of People Power.

“The way EDSA is taught in schools makes it resonate deeply with my generation. As we face a deepening crisis and the failures of the current system, EDSA presents both an alternative and the historical role that the youth can play in changing our material conditions. It reminds us that we are capable of so much more when we link with the broad masses beyond the four walls of our campuses,” Bacatan said.

Rapisora said framing People Power affects how young people connect with it.

“When we present it as an important part of history, and a necessary event to continue pushing forward, especially with all the struggles we still face today, then more young people would connect to it. We must always remember that the EDSA People Power Revolution should not be looked at in isolation to the struggle we continue to push forward today,” he said.

Responsibility to remember

For both student activists, remembering People Power carries responsibility.

“Remembering People Power is a crucial task for the young activists of my generation. It is an eternal reminder to ceaselessly trust the masses and the power we truly hold as citizens. To remember it is to never forget the decades of resistance, the martyrs, and the militant struggle that many Filipinos took up. To forget it is to let go of our militant tradition—and to let the nostalgia of dictatorship win,” Bacatan said.

Rapisora said remembrance remains necessary for those who did not experience the revolution firsthand.

“It is important to remember that our history, and the freedoms we experience today are fruits of the relentless mobilization of those who came before us. Our present lives are built on the blood of martyrs and their collective resistance. Therefore, we have to acknowledge and remember that every fiber of our being and identities as Filipinos is built on our collectivizing with other sectors in our communities,” he said.