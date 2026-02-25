Typhoon Tino heroes to receive Orlacsan honors at Sports Awards

Heroes all (from left): Elmar Tuburan, JR Quinahan, and Jay Abarquez. | Facebook photos

POOLED REPORT — Many Cebuanos remember Nov. 4, 2025 when typhoon Tino struck the country as a day of tragedy. Yet, amid the devastation, some individuals turned out to be heroes, showing courage and selflessness that captured the hearts of the community.

Three Cebuanos — seasoned professional basketball player JR Quiñahan, collegiate player Elmar Tuburan, and taekwondo athlete Christian Jay Abarquez — stood out for their heroic acts during the calamity.

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Quiñahan, a native of Mandaue City, saw his home and belongings submerged by the floodwaters. Despite the personal loss, he and his family remained grateful for their safety and went a step further to help neighbors, rescuing a three-month-old baby, an elderly couple, and another senior citizen.

Meanwhile, Tuburan, a collegiate varsity player from Talisay City College, braved the floodwaters in Barangay Lawaan II alongside friends. Using ropes tied around their waists and water containers as makeshift floaters, they rescued trapped neighbors as the flooding worsened.

Abarquez, on his way to his grandmother’s house, also acted quickly to help others. In Talisay City’s Barangay Lagtang, he saved seven residents by building a makeshift bridge that allowed people to move safely between houses amid rising floodwaters.

Award established in 1996

Both Abarquez and Tuburan’s heroism earned him a resolution from Board Member Antonio “Jojo” Bacaltos and recognition from Talisay City Mayor Samsam Gullas.

Because of their selfless acts, Quiñahan, Tuburan, and Abarquez will receive the prestigious Orlacsan Award at the 40th Sportswriters Association of Cebu (SAC)–San Miguel Beer (SMB) Cebu Sports Awards on March 8 at Ayala Center Cebu.

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First given in 1996, the Orlacsan Award takes its name from Orlando C. Sanchez, a legendary sportswriter and editor. It honors individuals who have demonstrated exemplary dedication and selflessness in their respective sports, recognizing their contributions to keeping Cebu sports alive.

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