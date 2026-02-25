Edsa at 40: Cebu protest loudens calls vs graft, dynasties

Protesters at Colon Street, Cebu City hold a banner calling for action against President Ferdinand Marcos and Vice President Sara Duterte amid their rally on Feb. 25, 2026 to commemorate 40 years since the Edsa People Power Revolt of 1986. | CDN Digital photo / Lyle Andales

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cause-oriented groups staged a protest in downtown Cebu City on Wednesday, February 25, to mark the 40th anniversary of the Edsa People Power Revolution.

Organizers said the demonstration was meant to show that Edsa was not merely a historical event but an unfinished struggle, as political dynasties, alleged plunder of public funds, labor insecurity, and restrictions on civil liberties continue to afflict Filipinos.

READ: Edsa at 40: Fuente Osmeña, 3 more Cebu sites saw People Power

Led by Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (Bayan) Central Visayas and joined by allied youth, labor, transport, women’s, farmers’, and urban poor groups, the protest underscored calls for accountability and reforms.

Rallyists asserted that the spirit of People Power remains relevant amid present-day governance and human rights concerns.

Bayan: ‘Marcos, Sara, corruption king, queen’

During the protest, groups reiterated demands for accountability of public officials they accused of large-scale corruption. They likewise called for the filing of cases against and imprisonment of those allegedly involved in plunder.

In an interview, Jaime Paglinawan of Bayan Central Visayas said protesters singled out President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Vice President Sara Duterte. They described the pair as symbols of entrenched corruption and political power. They also renewed calls for the recovery of wealth that was stolen under the dictatorship of Marcos Sr.

READ: EDSA People Power: Through the eyes of the younger generation

“Una nga atoang gyung panawagan karon nga ang tanan nga nalambigit sa grabeng korapsyon manubag. Dapat ma-filelan og kaso, mapriso ang mga kurakot. Sa amoang tan-aw, nanguna niini karon ang gitawag namo og ‘Hari og Reyna sa Korapsyon’ karon, si Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr. ug si Sara Duterte,” he said.

(Our first call is for all those involved to answer for massive corruption. We should sue and jail the corrupt. In our view, chief of them are those whom we call the ‘king and queen of corruption,’ today, Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos and Sara Duterte.)

‘Ban political dynasties, try Digong’

Protesters also pushed for the passage of a genuine anti-political dynasty law.

They said the concentration of power among a few families has allowed corruption and abuse to persist across administrations.

The demonstration, further, echoed demands for justice for alleged victims of extrajudicial and political killings during the administration of former President Rodrigo Duterte.

They pointed to the importance of pre-trial proceedings at International Criminal Court (ICC) related to the charge against the former president of crimes against humanity.

Beyond political accountability, groups raised economic issues, including calls for a living wage, an end to contractualization, job security, and the protection of workers’ rights to unionize and strike.

Organizers said these demands correspond to conditions today that mirror the inequalities and repression that fueled mass resistance during the Marcos dictatorship.

‘EDSA remains unfinished’

In its statement, Bayan Central Visayas said citizens should understand Edsa as a collective uprising against repression, plunder, and state violence—not merely a change in leadership.

Policies limiting protests and enforcing permit requirements, the group warned, undermine the the Bill of Rights. The bill guarantees freedom of expression and peaceful assembly.

Four decades after the uprising, Bayan said corruption, poverty, and elite control of state power remain deeply rooted. They stressed that the country cannot achieve genuine democracy unless it dismantles political dynasties and systems that allow the use of public office for private gain.

The protest continues this afternoon, with organizers urging the public, especially the youth, to view Edsa as a continuing struggle. Filipinos can only achieve meaningful change, they added, through sustained collective action and organized resistance.

Broad coalition

Paglinawan said the mobilization included members of Anakbayan from various Cebu universities and laborers under Alyansa sa mga Mamumuo sa Sugbo-Kilusang Mayo Uno (AMA SUGBO-KMU).

Furthermore, transport group PISTON Cebu, urban poor alliance Panaghugpong Kadamay, and women’s group Gabriela joined the rally.

Moreover, farmers’ organization Kilusang Magbubukid ng Pilipinas Cebu and human rights watchdog Karapatan Central Visayas also participated.

Paglinawan said the coalition reflected a wide range of sectors that continue to suffer poverty, landlessness, contractual labor, and political marginalization.

READ: Rights groups: Edsa at 40 uniquely meaningful as Duterte ICC case continues

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP