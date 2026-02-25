Mactan-Cebu airport named ‘Best Airport’ in Asia Pacific

Terminal 2 of Mactan-Cebu International Airport | Photo courtesy of Aboitiz InfraCapital Cebu Airport Corporation (ACAC)

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Once again, Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) has been named as one of the best airports in the Asia-Pacific region.

The Airports Council International (ACI), through its Airport Service Quality (ASQ), named the Mactan-Cebu airport as the Best Airport Award in Asia-Pacific for the 5–15 Million Passengers category.

The award recognizes airports that deliver outstanding customer experience, based on passenger feedback gathered through the ASQ program, according to airport officials.

READ: Mactan-Cebu airport among world’s ‘most improved airports’

This is the second time MCIA has received the same recognition. The airport also clinched the award in 2024.

ASQ is the only global benchmarking initiative that measures traveler satisfaction in real time while they are at the airport.

It evaluates airports worldwide based on strict service parameters covering areas such as check-in, security screening, cleanliness, wayfinding, and overall passenger comfort.

For 2025, nearly 707,000 passengers worldwide were surveyed, with MCIA emerging as one of 88 airports globally cited for excellence in departure experience.

“This ASQ Customer Experience Award demonstrates the trust travellers place in Mactan-Cebu International Airport and reinforces its position as a top airport in the region for customer experience excellence,” Justin Erbacci, director general of Airports Council International World, said.

READ: Aboitiz-run MCIA hailed as Asia’s ‘Airport of the Year’

2nd straight win

The latest recognition for MCIA serves as a reflection of direct feedback from travelers, said Athanasios Titonis, chief executive officer of Aboitiz InfraCapital Cebu Airport Corporation (ACAC).

“We are not just a point of transit, but a gateway designed to make travel efficient, comfortable, and well-connected for all our passengers,” Titonis said.

It also affirms the efforts of the entire airport community in delivering what he described as Cebuano warmth and world-class hospitality.

Aside from travelers feedback, airport managers attributed the recent success to continuous collaboration between the public and private sector operations.

“By continuously elevating our operational standards and setting new benchmarks for efficiency, we are proving our readiness to handle the growing demand for Cebu as a global destination,” said Julius Neri Jr., general manager at the Mactan-Cebu International Airport Authority (MCIAA).

READ: MCIA wins award as breastfeeding friendly airport

The ASQ Awards underscore MCIA’s continuous drive to position Cebu as a highly competitive and traveler-centered hub for regional travel, a key factor in achieving its vision to become the main tourism and transfer hub in the Philippines.

The 2025 ASQ Customer Experience Awards ceremony is scheduled to take place during the ACI World Airport Experience Summit in Istanbul, Türkiye, from August 31 to September 4, 2026. | with Correspondent Futch Anthony Inso

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