Orange Brutus expands presence with branch at Gaisano Capital Casuntingan

Homegrown Cebuano fast-food chain Orange Brutus continues to strengthen its presence across Cebu with its branch at Gaisano Capital Casuntingan in Mandaue City, now part of the brand’s growing network of 24 locations.

Founded in Cebu in 1980, Orange Brutus holds a significant place in the local fast-food industry as Cebu’s first homegrown hamburger chain.

Located inside Gaisano Capital Casuntingan, the branch provides shoppers and nearby residents convenient access to Orange Brutus’ well-loved comfort food offerings in a fully indoor dining space. The location forms part of the company’s ongoing expansion strategy to bring its signature Cebuano flavors closer to key residential and commercial communities.

From left: Kristian Karl Q. Kokseng, Chief Operating Officer of Orange Brutus; Freddie Quingco, Store Operations Manager of Gaisano Capital Casuntingan Mandaue; and Katrina Kay Kokseng-Misa, Chief Executive Officer of Orange Brutus, during the opening of the Orange Brutus branch at Gaisano Capital Casuntingan in Mandaue City.

Founded in Cebu in 1980, Orange Brutus holds a significant place in the local fast-food industry as Cebu’s first homegrown hamburger chain. Over the years, it has evolved into a recognizable Cebuano brand, known for combining nostalgic favorites with accessible everyday dining.

Among its most iconic offerings is the Sizzling Burger Steak, widely regarded as the brand’s signature bestseller, along with its charbroiled burgers, Chicken Brutus meals, and refreshing fruit shakes. These menu staples have helped define Orange Brutus’ identity and sustain its popularity among generations of Cebuano diners.

The addition of its Gaisano Capital Casuntingan branch reflects the brand’s continued growth and enduring appeal, reinforcing its position as one of Cebu’s most established and recognizable homegrown restaurant brands.

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