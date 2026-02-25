Never ‘One Last Cry’ — Brian McKnight returns to Cebu after 8 years

Brian McKnight, the voice behind songs that have scored weddings, breakups, and reconciliations, returns to Cebu for a night of nostalgia. Contrary to his hit “One Last Cry,” Cebuano fans may shed a tear but it will never be their last one.

Get your tickets from https://linktr.ee/southbeatprod, the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino ticket booth, or call (0915) 535 3873.

After 8 years, McKnight brings So in Love to Cebu on March 22, 2026, at the Pacific Grand Ballroom, Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino. In an exclusive interview with CDN Digital, he shared that his journey between then and now isn’t measured in chart-toppers or awards, but in the life he has lived in between. “All of those songs I wrote were waiting for my wife to arrive so I could actually experience them,” he said. “I sing Back at One now with emotional currency because I live that every day with my wife. People have said they see a difference in the way I perform it now, it’s in my voice, my stance, even my presence on stage.”

Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images

It’s this authenticity that makes his concerts feel far from routine. “In the beginning, I viewed it more like a job. Now, every show is telling my story where I’ve come from, who I am today,” McKnight said. Fatherhood, marriage, and faith have transformed his approach, infusing each performance with layers of meaning fans have never seen before.

Cebu, known for its warm, music-loving audiences, is in for a performance that spans decades of hits but through the lens of personal growth. Fans can expect a blend of timeless classics like Still in Love and Back at One, now enriched with McKnight’s life experiences, alongside newer compositions that reflect his journey as a husband and father.

McKnight’s return promises an intimate glimpse into the man behind the voice, reminding fans why his music has been the soundtrack to so many of life’s milestones and why, even after tears are shed, it will never truly be a “last cry.”

Get your tickets from https://linktr.ee/southbeatprod, the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino ticket booth, or call (0915) 535 3873.