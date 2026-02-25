Kuya Eric outlasts RKF Iloilo to capture Cebu City Charter hoop title 

Kuya Eric players and coaching staff pose for a group photo. | CDN photo Glendale Rosal

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The championship showdown between Kuya Eric and RKF Iloilo lived up to its lofty billing. It was filled with drama, intensity, and high-level hardcourt action to wrap up the Cebu City Charter Day Basketball Cup on Tuesday night at the Cebu City Sports Institute (CCSI).

What was supposed to be a 9 p.m. tip-off was pushed back by nearly 30 minutes after Kuya Eric, the eventual champions, remained inside their locker room for reasons unknown.

RKF Iloilo, meanwhile, drew attention from the crowd for a different reason. Sharp-eyed fans quickly noticed someone missing from their bench. PBA legend Arwind Santos was nowhere in sight, having skipped the championship game due to a personal matter back home.

READ: Charter Day Cup: RKF beats Tiger Ship Builders, to face Kuya Eric

Kuya Eric also had a notable absence. Their ever-reliable Cebuano point guard Steve Nash Enriquez was not in the starting lineup.

Still, RKF fielded a formidable squad bannered by seasoned MPBL campaigners, including Cebuano standout Emman Calo.

However, Kuya Eric came out blazing, racing to a commanding 16-point lead, 32-16. But RKF refused to fold. They clawed their way back with relentless energy, trimming the deficit to just two, 40-38, by halftime.

The packed CCSI crowd, already electric, reached another level in the third quarter when Enriquez finally checked into the game.

Without warmup and visibly disoriented after flying in from Manila where he plays for the Pasay Voyagers in the MPBL, Enriquez immediately injected life into Kuya Eric.

READ: Mighty Warriors-Sherilin stuns Kuya Eric in Cebu City Charter hoop

He subbed in for Mac Tallo, who struggled offensively in the first two quarters while running the point.

The former NU Bulldog from Minglanilla wasted no time making his presence felt on both ends of the floor.

From there, the contest turned into a thriller.

The game featured 10 lead changes and three deadlocks. RKF battled back from another deficit and knotted the score at 73-all with 4:23 left, setting the stage for a thrilling showdown.

Enriquez responded like a veteran floor general. He drilled a go-ahead triple to put Kuya Eric up, 76-74. Moments later, former UC Webmaster Luigi Gabisan split a pair from the line to extend the edge to 77-74.

Enriquez struck again, burying another triple in the next two possessions to give Kuya Eric a 80-74 cushion and send the home crowd into a frenzy.

But RKF had no plans of surrendering.

Billy Robles answered with an acrobatic layup that brought the deficit down to four, 80-76. Then Cedrick Ablaza, steady all night, nailed a crucial triple to cut the gap to just two, 83-81, with 23 seconds remaining.

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With RKF already in the penalty, they were forced to foul Enriquez to stop the clock. The cool-handed guard calmly sank his free throws, giving Kuya Eric an 85-81 breathing room with 13 ticks left.

Still, the drama was far from over after Jaypee Belencion launched a desperate triple that found the bottom of the net, slicing the lead to a razor-thin 85-84 with four seconds remaining.

But RKF had no choice but to foul again. Enriquez returned to the stripe and knocked down both attempts, finally sealing the 87-84 victory.

Enriquez controlled the tempo and delivered the biggest baskets when it mattered most, finishing with 20 points, five assists, two rebounds, and two steals.

Yet it was Kuya Eric’s big man Jancork Cabahug who walked away with the MVP honors after tallying 14 points, four rebounds, and two assists.

Gabisan added 12 markers, while Froilan Mangubat chipped in 11.

For RKF, Ablaza turned in a game-high 22 points along with seven rebounds, one block, and one assist. Calo finished with 15 points, while Robles and Belencion contributed 11 points apiece.

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