IM Kim Steven Yap stuns Uzbek GM in Manny Pacquiao chess

IM Kim Steven Yap. | Cebu School of Chess photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu’s IM Kim Steven Yap pulled off the biggest upset so far in the open division of the Manny Pacquiao International Open Chess tournament after toppling Uzbek Grandmaster (GM) Timur Gareyev in the third round on Tuesday, February 24, in General Santos City.

Yap has opened his campaign in impressive fashion, winning his first three matches of the cash-rich international tournament.

He began with a win over Arena Grandmaster (AGM) Kimuel Aaron Lorenzo, followed by defeating Mark Zephan Bordios, and then delivered the shocker of the round by edging the heavily favored Gareyev.

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Gareyev is no ordinary opponent. The Uzbek-American GM is known worldwide for setting the record for the most simultaneous blindfold chess games, achieved in December 2016. That made Yap’s victory all the more significant.

Yap is currently facing Indian GM Pa Iniyan in the fourth round and is scheduled to take on Swedish GM Platon Galperin in the fifth, setting up two more high-level tests as the tournament progresses.

Fellow Cebuano and Toledo Xignex Trojans teammate Diego Abraham Caparino sits in 22nd place with 2.5 points, while AGM Venancio Loyola Jr. is in 50th spot with 1.0 point.

At the top of the standings, Bulgarian GM Arkadij Naiditsch leads with 3.5 points, followed by Indonesian GM Novendra Priasmoro and India’s GM Pa Iniyan, who also have 3.5 points each.

In the Challengers division, Cebuano bet John Dave Lavandero is in sixth place with 3.5 points, while Chris Aldritz Pondoyo is in 12th with the same total.

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The Open champion will take home $20,000, with $10,000 going to the runner-up and $5,000 to the third-place finisher. Cash prizes will be awarded up to 30th place.

Meanwhile, the Challengers division offers P100,000 to the champion, P50,000 for second place, and P30,000 for third.

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