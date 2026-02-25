Paras, Abcede make weight ahead of GenSan bout

Jaysever Abcede (left) and Vince Paras | Sanman Boxing photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Former world title challenger Vince Paras and Jaysever Abcede passed the official weigh-in for their eight-rounder showdown in the main event of the Sanman Boxing-backed fight card tomorrow, February 26, at the Villa Kristen Resort and Hotel in General Santos City.

Both Paras and Abcede tipped the scales at 117 pounds each during the weigh-in on Wednesday, February 25.

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The main event, backed by Sanman Boxing, will see Paras looking to bounce back after a tough unanimous decision loss to Ricardo Malajika in South Africa last November.

The 27-year-old boxer, ranked No. 13 by the World Boxing Organization (WBO) in the junior bantamweight division, carries a record of 24 wins, four losses, and a draw, with 18 victories by knockout.

Super flyweight titlist

Paras, who previously captured the International Boxing Federation (IBF) Pan Pacific super flyweight title with a win over Thailand’s Sarawut Thawornkham will be tested by Abcede, a Bukidnon native aiming to end a two-fight losing streak.

Abcede holds a record of 22 wins and 15 losses, including 13 knockouts. His most recent bout was a second-round stoppage loss to Reymart Tagacanao in Tagbilaran City, Bohol, in June 2025.

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The rest of the fight card featured competitive matchups across several weight classes. In the eight-round super featherweight division, Pete Apolinar and Renan Portes both made weight at 131 pounds.

The eight-round flyweight bout saw Mark Ghandi weigh in at 112.9 pounds while Ariston Aton came in at 108.5 pounds.

In the six-round super flyweight division, Elrich Binoya tipped the scales at 116.2 pounds, with Rosario Rapas at 115.5 pounds.

Four-round super flyweight fighters Jeric Orbita and Darel Apura weighed 115.5 and 112.7 pounds, respectively, while the four-round super bantamweight match between Nelson Bernabe and Noven Nasara saw both boxers making weight at 121 and 120.2 pounds.

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