Siphamandla ‘Toytoy’ Baleni in Bohol for ‘Kumong Bol-Anon 24’

PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions matchmaker Ronel Robles (left) joins Siphamandla “Toytoy” Baleni and the latter’s trainer upon their arrival in Bohol from South Africa. | PMI photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Former World Boxing Organization (WBO) Global champion Siphamandla “Toytoy” Baleni of South Africa has touched down in Bohol ahead of his highly anticipated clash with Regie “The Filipino Phenom” Suganob in the main event of “Kumong Bol-Anon 24” on Saturday, February 28, at the Bohol Cultural Center in Tagbilaran City.

Baleni arrived at Panglao International Airport on Tuesday, Feb. 24, making it clear that he did not travel more than 6,000 miles just to let a major victory slip away.

READ: Paras, Abcede make weight ahead of GenSan bout

“He confidently stated that this will be a great fight between him and Regie, encouraging everyone to watch the big night,” Baleni said in a social media post from the PMI Bohol Boxing Stable.

“His experience as a two-time world title challenger and eliminator veteran makes this matchup even more exciting.”

Baleni was accompanied by his coach who witnessed Suganob’s first world title defeat against South African boxer Sivenathi Nontshinga in July 2023.

No easy opponent

Originally, Suganob was scheduled to face Venezuelan Rodrigo Ramirez in the first 2026 offering of the successful boxing series staged by PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions.

Changes to the card, however, led to the Suganob-Baleni matchup. While Baleni is technically a replacement, experts warn he will not be an easy opponent.

READ: Philippines’ Suganob ready for Kumong Bol-anon fight

The 35-year-old former two-division champion and two-time world title challenger boasts a decorated professional career.

He has held the WBA Pan African, IBO Inter-Continental, and WBO Global Africa minimumweight titles.

With 21 wins—eight by knockout—Baleni steps into the ring hungry after three consecutive losses.

His record includes eight defeats and two draws.

Also arriving was Reynold Kundimang of Indonesia who will battle Manny Pacquiao’s son, Emman Bacosa in the fight card’s special attraction.

Bacosa also arrived with his team on Tuesday, drawing local attention.

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