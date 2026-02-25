Christian Balunan’s road to redemption begins Feb. 28 in Bohol

Christian Balunan wants to earn a world title eliminator or another world title shot in 2026. | PMI Photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuano world title contender Christian Balunan is aiming for another shot at a world championship.

Balunan will face Rholdan Sasan in an eight-round minimumweight bout on the undercard of the “Kumong Bol-Anon 24” fight card on Saturday, Feb. 28 at the Bohol Cultural Center in Tagbilaran City.

In an interview with CDN Digital, Balunan expressed his excitement to return to the ring following his gutsy performance against IBF world minimumweight champion Pedro Taduran in Manila last October.

Boxer fully recovered and raring to fight in Bohol

The 24-year-old, who trains under the PMI Bohol Boxing Stable and Villamor Boxing Gym, had been sidelined for more than four months to fully recover from a deep cut over his right eyebrow.

“Excited kaayo ko kay mao ni ang panahon nga makabalik ko sa ring nga mas lig-on ug mas matured. Katong last nako nga duwa, mao to ang hinungdan nga mas maningkamot pako karon,” Balunan said.

(I’m very excited because this is the time I can return to the ring stronger and more mature. My last fight is the reason I will strive even harder now.)

Balunan noted that has prepared extensively for this fight and will not take Sasan lightly.

Punching toward a world boxing title shot

“Among training gibuhat aron ma-adjust akong style base sa nahitabo sa akong last fight. Mas nag-focus ko ug nagbuhat ug bag-ong style nga maka-improve sa akoa,” he said. (During training, I adjusted my style based on what happened in my last fight. I am more focused on developing a new style that will improve me.)

“Dili ko ka-ingon nga kumpyansa ko, pero buhaton nako akong best nga mapakita sa tanan nga ako ang modaug ug hatagan nako sila ug nindot nga duwa.” (I can’t say I’m fully confident, but I’ll do my best to show everyone that I can win and give them a good fight to watch.)

Read also: Balunan earns respect of many in gritty world title loss to Taduran

Currently holding a 12-1 record with seven knockouts, Balunan said his ultimate goal this year is to earn a world title eliminator—or even another world title shot. He sees this fight as a critical step to start the year on a winning note.

“Ang akong goal is nga maka-duwa og eliminations fight para makaduwa kog balik sa world championship. Another goal pud nako is nga maka-duwa ug taga laing nasod para mas mapakita nako kung asa ko kutob,” he added. (My goal is to take on elimination fights so I can get another world championship shot. Another goal is to fight abroad so I can better show what I’m capable of.)

Sasan enters the bout with an 8-8-1 record, including three knockouts.

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