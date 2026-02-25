Peru helicopter crash: Small dog survives, 15 people killed

This handout picture released by the Arequipa prosecutor’s office shows the remains of a military helicopter that crashed on February 23, 2026, in Chala Viejo, a locality in Caraveli Province in the Arequipa region of southern Peru. | AFP photo

LIMA — The only survivor of a military helicopter crash in southern Peru that killed 15 people was a small dog belonging to a colonel who was among the passengers, an air force source told AFP Tuesday.

Rescue workers found the caramel-colored dog among the twisted wreckage of the Mi-17 helicopter that crashed Sunday. It was lying next to the body of its owner, Colonel Javier Nole, 50, who was on board with his wife and two daughters.

“It’s Colonel Nole’s pet; it’s the only survivor,” the source, who requested anonymity, told AFP.

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Local media reported that the dog appeared OK but as a precaution, responders took it to a veterinary clinic.

Rescue helicopter

Seven children were among the 15 fatalities when the Russian-made aircraft crashed in the Arequipa region. The helicopter had recently served in rescue operations for victims of floods there.

It had taken off from the city of Pisco, in the Ica region. Rescuers located the wreckage on Monday just over 300 kilometers (186 miles) away near Chala Viejo, a town close to the Pacific coast in Arequipa.

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The air force has launched an investigation to determine the cause of the accident. /dl

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