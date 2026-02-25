For 4th Cebu-Mactan bridge, Mandaue gets ready to move 200 families

The plans for the proposed fourth bridge and coastal highway that public works officials presented during their visit to Mayor Thadeo “Jonkie” Ouano at Mandaue City Hall. | Mandaue Public Affairs Office Photo

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — The Mandaue City Government is preparing to relocate more than 200 families in Barangay Paknaan who will be affected by the construction of the fourth Cebu-Mactan bridge.

Officials said the new bridge is expected to provide an alternative crossing between Mandaue and Lapu-Lapu cities, ease traffic congestion, and improve access to Consolacion and northern Cebu. It is also seen to enhance connectivity across the cities of Cebu, Mandaue, and Lapu-Lapu.

Barangay Paknaan in Mandaue City will serve as the starting point of the 3.3-kilometer, four-lane bridge, which will also include a coastal road component.

Around 205 families, mostly informal settlers and fire victims currently living in the area, are expected to be affected by the project.

Loan from Japan to finance ₱76B fourth bridge

The bridge project, estimated to cost ₱76.412 billion, will be partly funded by a 120-billion-yen loan, or approximately ₱50 billion, under Japan’s official development assistance program through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) is targeting to start construction in April this year.

However, the city government has requested additional time to properly consult with the affected families and implement the necessary arrangements.

Mandaue City Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano said that the national government, through the DPWH, has committed to provide a substantial amount of financial assistance to each affected family to help them relocate.

For the affected families, a relocation site and assistance

Ouano said an initial meeting with project officers and representatives of the affected families was held last week. He added that a separate meeting with all affected families will be scheduled to further discuss the relocation process and address their concerns.

DPWH representatives met with Ouano more than a week ago for the formal presentation of the project.

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“Mohatag kuno sila og substantial amount nga financial assistance pero walay relocation site. Akoang gusto mahatagan gyud sila [families] og relocation site with the financial assistance coming from the national government,” said Ouano.

(They said they would give a substantial amount as financial assistance but no relocation site. What I want is for the families to get both a relocation site and the national government’s financial assistance.)

From Barangay Ibo to site near Cansaga Bay Bridge

“Nakakita man ko, maayo man ang intention [project] makadecongest sa traffic pero we ask for extra time,” Ouano added. (I can see the intention behind the project is good and that it will decongest traffic. But all we are asking for is extra time.)

Based on the proposed alignment, the bridge will run alongside the E.C. Ouano Wharf, connect to Zuellig Road, and link to the Lapu-Lapu flyover.

It will establish a new route between Barangay Ibo in Lapu-Lapu City and an area near the Cansaga Bay Bridge.

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