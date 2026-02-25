TEAM impounds 28 motorcycles with modified mufflers in one-hour crackdown

Motorcycles with modified mufflers are lined up after being impounded during an operation by the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM). | Photo: Mary Rose Sagarino

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — The Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM) will continue its crackdown on motorcycles with modified mufflers, commonly known as “Bora-Bora.”

TEAM head Hyll Retuya said operations are being conducted by traffic enforcers deputized by the Land Transportation Office (LTO) and authorized to issue Temporary Operator’s Permits (TOP).

READ: What’s a modified muffler and why is it illegal?

The agency launched the operation on Tuesday, February 25. Within just an hour, 28 motorcycles with modified mufflers were impounded, and their drivers were issued TOPs.

The one-time, big-time operation was carried out jointly with the LTO and the Traffic Enforcement Unit of the Mandaue City Police Office.

One of the motorcycle owners whose vehicle was impounded was Arham Obinay. He went to the TEAM office to inquire about claiming his motorcycle, which he uses for his livelihood through a mobile ride-hailing app.

Obinay explained that he was not the motorcycle’s first owner and had purchased it with the modified muffler already installed.

READ: LTO seizes 21 bikes as drive against tampered mufflers starts

“Mga seven months ago [napalit]. Ang first owner [modified],” said Obinay.

Retuya explained that drivers who wish to reclaim their impounded motorcycles must first pay a P5,000 penalty at the LTO and surrender their modified mufflers. They must also secure clearance from the LTO and obtain certification from the Motor Vehicle Inspection System confirming that the muffler has been replaced and complies with the approved decibel level.

After completing these requirements, drivers must pay a P500 towing fee and a P100 daily storage fee before their motorcycles can be released.

Retuya said the crackdown will continue, adding that prior to the operation, his office had received complaints about excessively noisy modified mufflers, especially at night.

He said the Highway Patrol Group and the Mandaue City Police Office Traffic Enforcement Unit also expressed support for joint operations.

Retuya urged drivers to revert to their original mufflers and avoid modifications.

“Your right ends where the rights of others begin,” Retuya said.

The LTO reminded the public that modifying motorcycle mufflers is prohibited under Section 34 of Republic Act No. 4136, or the Land Transportation and Traffic Code, as well as Department Order No. 2010-32. The regulation aims to ensure safety and prevent excessive noise in communities.

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