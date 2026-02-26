PSEi rises as peso rebounds Wednesday

By: Joann Villanueva - Philippine News Agency February 26,2026 - 05:15 AM

INQUIRER.net

MANILA – The local bourse closed higher Wednesday, while the peso rebounded against the U.S. dollar.

The Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) rose 1.10 percent to 6,619.87 points, and the broader All Shares index gained 0.72 percent to 3,640.38.

READ: Peso weakens vs. dollar; PSEi up

Most sectoral indices advanced, led by Services, 4.25 percent; Mining and Oil, 1.68 percent; Industrial, 0.72 percent; and Financials, 0.20 percent.

On the other hand, Property and Holding firms declined 0.64 percent and 0.09 percent, respectively.

Advancers lead

Trading volume reached 1.31 billion shares worth PHP9.89 billion. Advancers led decliners, 116 to 91, while 59 shares were unchanged.

“The PSEi ended higher, reaching the 6,600 level as buying pressure remained intact across the board. Investor confidence stayed elevated, with ongoing earnings releases driving gains in select stocks and attracting renewed participation from investors,” Luis Limlingan, head of sales at Regina Capital Development Corporation, said.

He added that “the strengthening peso against the U.S. dollar further bolstered overall market sentiment and supported sustained optimism in equities.”

Peso rises

The peso recovered to 57.51 per dollar from 57.75 the previous day. It opened at 57.8, traded between 57.43 and 57.8, and averaged 57.59.

Dollar trading volume rose to USD1.77 billion from USD1.36 billion a day earlier.

READ: Peso strongest in four months, climbs to 57:$1 level

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP