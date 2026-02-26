LandBank, Tesda to pay out scholarships digitally

MANILA – State-run Land Bank of the Philippines (LandBank) and the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (Tesda) have signed an agreement to facilitate digital payouts of scholarship grants and training support funds for over 335,000 Tesda scholars.

In a statement Wednesday, LandBank said LandBank President and CEO Lynette Ortiz and Tesda Secretary Kiko Benitez signed the memorandum of agreement at the Tesda Central Office in Taguig City on Feb. 16, 2026.

“Through this partnership, we are modernizing the payout of scholarship grants and training support funds,” Ortiz said.

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“Tesda scholars will now receive their allowances directly in their own accounts, ensuring fast, transparent, and reliable access to financial assistance,” she added.

Under the agreement, Tesda will institutionalize the use of LandBank’s ATM Payroll Facility to digitally and directly credit scholarship allowances and training support funds to beneficiaries.

Straight to the scholars

The initiative means Tesda will send funds straight to scholars’ accounts. This would reduce delays, minimize cash-handling risks, and eliminate the need for repeated follow-ups.

“Through this facility, we are strengthening our capability to provide our scholars and beneficiaries with an even more convenient, secure, and efficient way of receiving grants, allowances, and training support funds,” Benitez said.

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Tesda will process scholarship payouts through auto-credit via LandBank’s weAccess facility. Its designated Payroll Fund or Modified Disbursement System Account funds the facility.

The arrangement covers Tesda’s Central Office and all regional, provincial and district Offices nationwide.

₱1 initial deposit

Beneficiaries may open a LandBank Piso Account that requires only a ₱1 initial deposit. It also has no maintaining balance and allows a maximum balance or monthly credit limit of ₱50,000. It comes with a free proprietary ATM card.

Eligible beneficiaries aged 18 and above may opt for the LandBank Piso Plus Account. It requires no initial deposit and includes a Virtual Visa Debit Card.

Beneficiaries can also open the account digitally through the LandBank Mobile Banking App. They may use one valid ID or a Tesda-issued endorsement letter.

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