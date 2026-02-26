Groups urge BIR to probe Marcoleta over undeclared campaign donations

Senator Rodante Marcoleta–INQUIRER PHOTO / NIÑO JESUS ORBETA

MANILA, Philippines — Two groups have urged the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) to investigate Rodante Marcoleta for possible violations of the tax code.

This came after he admitted that he failed to declare campaign contributions he received during the 2025 senatorial elections.

In a letter to BIR Commissioner Charlito Mendoza dated Feb. 24, Kontra Daya and the Advocates of Public Interest Law told the agency that Marcoleta’s admissions give rise to “substantial tax implications that fall squarely within the jurisdiction of the BIR.”

This, the groups said, is on top of the “serious concerns” it poses under election laws and ethical standards.

READ: Comelec: Marcoleta may be asked to explain non-disclosure of poll contributors

“Given that the SOCE (Statement of Contributions and Expenditures) is a sworn document required by law, and that tax liabilities rely on truthful and complete declarations, the deliberate omission of material financial information undermines tax administration and compliance, and warrants thorough investigation by this Honorable Commission,” the groups said in their letter.

According to the two groups, donations received by candidates in elections are generally subject to donor’s tax under the National Internal Revenue Code (NIRC), unless expressly stated otherwise.

“The admitted and deliberate concealment of campaign donations raises a strong possibility that donor’s taxes were neither properly declared nor paid by the donors concerned, whether through non-declaration or mischaracterization of the transactions,” the groups said.

Furthermore, under the NIRC, the groups pointed out that if any of the undeclared funds were used for personal purposes or not strictly for legitimate campaign expenses, these could constitute taxable income for Marcoleta – and failure to report them would violate income tax laws.

They added that the deliberate non-disclosure or concealment of such funds under the guise of campaign spending may amount to tax evasion, especially if done to avoid the assessment and payment of donor’s tax or income tax.

READ: SOCE case of Marcoleta: Comelec soon to issue reso, says Garcia

“The public admission of deliberate non-reporting strongly suggests willfulness, an essential element of tax fraud under the NIRC,” the groups said.

With this, the BIR was urged to conduct the following:

Conduct a fact-finding investigation into the receipt, use, and disposition of the undeclared campaign contributions admitted by Senator Marcoleta;

Determine whether donor’s taxes were properly declared and paid by the donors concerned, or whether liabilities remain unpaid;

Assess whether any portion of the funds constitutes unreported taxable income on the part of Senator Marcoleta; and

Evaluate the existence of possible tax fraud or tax evasion under the NIRC and applicable revenue regulations.

“The integrity of the tax system depends on the principle that all persons, regardless of rank or position, are equally bound by tax laws,” the groups said.

“Public confidence in tax administration is eroded when public officials openly admit to financial non-disclosure without accountability,” it added.

All these developed after Marcoleta previously admitted that he did not publish in his SOCEs some contributions he received from his friends upon their request to remain anonymous.

INQUIRER has asked Marcoleta for a comment on the groups’ formal request, but has yet to send a response as of posting. /jpv

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