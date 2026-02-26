Palace: EDSA part of history, reflects Filipinos’ courage

SECURITY CHECK. A Philippine National Police officer conducts an inspection at the People Power Monument along EDSA corner White Plains Avenue in Quezon City on Wednesday (Feb. 25, 2026). The activity forms part of security measures for the 40th anniversary observance of the EDSA People Power Revolution. (PNA photo by Robert Oswald P. Alfiler)

MANILA – Malacañang on Wednesday affirmed that the EDSA People Power Revolution remains an important part of Philippine history, though no official statement has yet been issued on this year’s commemoration.

In a press briefing, Palace Press Officer Claire Castro emphasized the courage and resilience of Filipinos during the 1986 uprising.

READ: The curious case of the vanishing holiday – what happened to the EDSA People Power Holiday?

“It’s part of the history, hindi ito mabubura (It cannot be erased). Hindi mabubura kung anong naganap noon. Ang katapangan ng mga Pilipino, ang pagtanggap sa pangyayari hindi po iyan mabubura sa history (Whatever happened, it cannot be erased. The courage of the Filipinos, accepting what happened, those cannot be erased from history),” she said.

Feb. 25, 2026 is declared a special working day in commemoration of the 40th anniversary of the historic revolution.

The Palace earlier said President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. is open to studying proposals to declare Feb. 25 of every year a regular holiday. (PNA)

READ: Marcos still silent on 40th Edsa People Power anniversary

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