Marks & Spencer: Its Philippine shops will shut down in May

Marks & Spencer. Image: AFP

MANILA, Philippines — The operations of British fashion label Marks & Spencer (M&S) in the Philippines will be discountinued by specialty retailer SSI Group Inc.

Luxury brands such as Hermes, Bottega, Veneta, Cartier, Givenchy and Burberry are also being distributed by the group.

All M&S stores in the country would shut down after May 2, which had been set as the final day of full operations, said SSI.

READ: SSI takes over Rustan’s in P232-M deal

The move will mark the end of a long partnership that introduced the British brand to generations of Filipino consumers.

The first M&S store opened in the Philippines almost four decades ago and became part of the local retail landscape under SSI’s management, offering products known for their British quality, heritage and innovation.

‘Difficult’ decision

SSI management acknowledged the significance of the decision, describing it as a difficult step for the group.

“This has not been an easy decision,” management said. It noted that building Marks & Spencer locally had been “a meaningful and rewarding chapter.”

The company also expressed gratitude to customers, employees and business partners who supported the brand over the years.

READ: SSI Q3 profit plunged 65% as demand for luxury goods dropped

SSI said the closure reflected broader shifts in consumer preferences and shopping behavior.

As the retail environment evolves, SSI said it needed to focus its resources on brands that would align with current and future market trends.

“Retail is constantly transforming. Change is inevitable, tastes evolve and therefore so should we,” management said, adding that the company remains committed to strengthening its brand portfolio and delivering experiences that resonate with today’s consumers.

Winding down

SSI said it would coordinate with employees, partners and other stakeholders to ensure a smooth and orderly transition as operations wind down.

The company will release further details, including timelines, promotions and customer advisories, ahead of the May 2026 closure.

READ: Jollibee breaks into world’s top 5 restaurant brands

M&S has been one of the international fashion brands handled by SSI, which manages a wide network of global retail labels in the Philippines.

Its exit highlights the ongoing changes in the local retail sector as companies adapt to shifting consumer demand and industry trends. INQ

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP