LTFRB replaces 3 regional directors including CV office chief Montealto

Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) Chair Vigor Mendoza II. (PNA photo by Joan Bondoc)

MANILA, Philippines — Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) Chairman Vigor Mendoza II on Wednesday welcomed three new regional directors following a reorganization in the agency.

The three new LTFRB regional directors were appointed by Acting Transportation Secretary Giovanni Lopez in line with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s order to improve efficiency in government services.

READ: Amid rising fuel prices: LTFRB yet to decide on jeepney fare hike

New LTFRB-7 director Abosamen Matuan

“These new assignments involving three of our regional offices are proof of our continuous efforts to bring the best that the LTFRB has to all its clients. By putting the right men in the right positions, we bring new ideas and innovation to improve our services,” Mendoza said in a statement.

In the office order signed by Lopez, Abosamen Matuan was appointed as the new director of the Regional Franchising and Regulatory Office in Central Visayas (RFRO 7), replacing Eduardo Montealto Jr.

READ: EV taxi operator, LTFRB-7 told to shed light on rollout in Metro Cebu

On the other hand, Alexes Joseph Bendijo was designated the new head for the RFRO in Region 10 while Gerry Llena was appointed the new head for the RFRO in Negros Island Region.

He told the newly appointed executives that he would expect them to serve in the best interest of the public, particularly on improving public transportation.

“I am confident that they will perform their mandate well, especially in the middle of the aggressive reform programs across the country that are intended to fight for the rights of the commuters while ensuring that the transport sector is also heard,” he said.

READ: LTFRB to deploy ‘mystery passengers’ in crackdown vs illegal terminals

To date, the LTFRB is in the middle of a crackdown against bus and other public utility vehicle terminals with dilapidated facilities.

In addition, the LTFRB has scheduled several public consultations with stakeholders in the public transportation sector to address their petitions for a fare hike, in addition to other concerns. (PNA)

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