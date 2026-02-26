LTO Region 7 office to be probed for alleged corrupt practices

INQUIRER FILES

MANILA, Philippines — The alleged corruption issues in the Region 7 operations of the Land Transportation Office (LTO) will be investigated by the central office, which is activating a special team to conduct the probe, the agency said on Wednesday.

The LTO said that the investigation would cover Region 7’s operations and these include financial transactions, licensing and registration procedures and enforcement activities.

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With this, the agency committed to a probe “with utmost impartiality and without fear or favor.”

With this, LTO chairperson Markus Lacanilao warned that the agency was determined to identify those responsible for the alleged corrupt practices. The agency added that those who would be proven involved in corrupt activities would be held accountable by the law.

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“The LTO is committed to upholding the highest standards of public service, and we will purge our ranks of anyone who tarnishes that commitment,” Lacanilao said in a statement.

Lacanilao also said that the investigation encompassing many transactions is not just an audit, but a bid to restore public trust in LTO Region 7.

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“We will ensure that justice is served and that our services are delivered with integrity and transparency,” he expressed. /cb

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