Dante, Yap crowned SUGBU ‘Bowlers of the Month’.

Tessie Dante (left) and Johnny Yap (right). | Sugbu photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Veteran bowlers Tessie Dante and Johnny Yap claimed the top honors in the year’s first “Bowler of the Month” tournament for both January and February, held last Sunday at the SM Seaside Bowling and Leisure Center.

Dante edged out Yap in the championship match, finishing with 189 pinfalls to Yap’s 165.

READ: Senior bowler Martin Villar captures SUGBU shootout title

While both had handicap points—Dante with 43 and Yap with 40—Dante’s strong scratch score of 146 proved decisive in securing the overall title.

In the semifinals, Yap led the field with 231 pinfalls, followed by Dante with 199. SUGBU’s rising star Joma Avila claimed third place with 195 pinfalls, while John Gasataya tallied 178.

READ: SEA Games 2025: PH captures men’s bowling team-of-four gold

Completing the semifinals were Jomar Jumapao (177) and Ted Convocar (168).

During the qualifying rounds, Dante and Yap topped Division C with 908 and 843 pinfalls, respectively, earning their spots in the semifinals.

Avila and Convocar advanced from Division B, while Jumapao and Garcia secured the Division A semifinal berths.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP