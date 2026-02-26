BI agents nab foreign fugitives in Davao City

FOREIGN FUGITIVES. American David Michael Blunk, 41, (left) and Korean Ahn Min Hyuk, 48, were arrested in separate operations in Davao City on Feb. 19, 2026. The two fugitives face deportation proceedings. (BI photos)

MANILA – The Bureau of Immigration (BI) on Wednesday said its operatives have arrested two foreign fugitives in separate operations in Davao City.

In his report to BI Commissioner Joel Anthony Viado, BI Fugitive Search Unit (FSU) chief Rendel Ryan said the BI agents arrested American national David Michael Blunk, 41, and Korean national Ahn Min Hyuk, 48, on Feb. 19.

Ryan said the arrest of Blunk was made in coordination with the U.S. authorities and the National Bureau of Investigation–South Eastern Mindanao Regional Office.

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He said Blunk has an outstanding warrant of arrest in California for violation of probation, stemming from a previous conviction for three counts of felony grand theft. The Department of State has revoked his passport.

The BI records showed that the U.S. national last entered the Philippines in 2023 in the company of his Filipino spouse.

Meanwhile, the Korean fugitive was arrested in coordination with the Philippine National Police–Integrity Monitoring and Enforcement Group, the Armed Forces of the Philippines and Ma-a Police Station 16.

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Ahn is the subject of an Interpol Red Notice issued following a warrant of arrest from the Incheon District Court for special robbery.

The BI said the Korean national last entered the country in 2019 and has no record of a visa extension.

Both foreign fugitives will remain at the BI warden facility, as they face deportation charges. (PNA)

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