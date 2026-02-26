EDSA 40 rallies peaceful in Cebu City, Central Visayas

The protest in downtown Colon led by Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (BAYAN) Central Visayas on Wednesday, February 25, commemorating the 40th anniversary of the EDSA People Power Revolution. | CDN Digital Photo / Lyle Andales

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police reported a peaceful and orderly conduct of rallies marking the 40th anniversary of the EDSA People Power Revolution in Cebu City and the entire Central Visayas on Wednesday, February 25.

The Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) and the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) said no untoward incidents were recorded despite large crowds and heightened security measures.

Demonstrations in Cebu City

According to CCPO information officer Police Lieutenant Colonel Jose Los Baños, EDSA 40 rallies held in key areas of the city proceeded without disruption and complied with guidelines set by authorities.

READ: EDSA People Power at 40: Through the eyes of the younger generation

These included a protest in downtown Colon led by Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (BAYAN) Central Visayas, as well as the Sugboanong Pakigbisog Kontra Korapsyon (SuPaKK) walk and program held at Plaza Independencia.

Los Baños said police did not record any security-related incidents throughout the day.

Police estimated that around 1,300 participants gathered at Plaza Independencia, while about 100 individuals joined the assembly in downtown Colon.

He noted that rally participants followed police instructions and observed agreed rules during the demonstrations.

The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) Cebu City and the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CCDRRMO) were also deployed at Plaza Independencia as part of safety and emergency preparedness measures.

READ: Edsa at 40: Meinrado Paredes recalls People Power in Fuente

Police deployment and preparedness

In response to the gatherings, CCPO deployed around 150 police personnel as part of its security preparations.

Los Baños said the deployment included two teams from the Reactionary Standby Support Force (RSSF) and two police platoons placed on standby following the declaration of a heightened alert by the regional police command.

He said the preparations were intended to ensure quick response capability while allowing protesters to exercise their right to peaceful assembly, stressing that police presence was primarily preventive.

READ: When faith filled Edsa: Religious images carried during People Power

Central Visayas security assessment

Across Central Visayas, PRO-7 also assessed the anniversary assemblies as peaceful and incident-free.

Regional police said demonstrations in various provinces and cities were conducted without major disruptions.

PRO-7 attributed the outcome to advance security planning, which included proactive personnel deployment, layered area security, traffic management, crowd control, and coordination with local government units and other agencies.

Police assistance desks and medical teams were also positioned in identified areas of convergence.

Officials said officers were reminded to observe maximum tolerance throughout EDSA 40 rallies to safeguard constitutional rights while maintaining peace and order.

Authorities also cited the cooperation of rally organizers and participants, particularly in complying with permit requirements and agreed guidelines, as a key factor in preventing tension during the demonstrations.

Police said the overall security assessment underscores efforts to balance public safety with the protection of democratic freedoms, adding that similar approaches will continue to be applied in future public assemblies across Cebu City and the rest of Central Visayas.

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