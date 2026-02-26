English-speaking kid from Carcar, Cebu wows netizens

Carcar resident Simeon Rafael, 11, goes viral for his eloquence in videos. | Contributed photos

CEBU CITY, Philippines — “Peace out. Find out what the world gives you next,” said Simeon Rafael, an 11-year-old boy from Carcar City, who amazed netizens with his remarkable English fluency and smooth accent.

In the video, Rafael talked about how he spent his day planting a tree, in a style reminiscent of “a day in my life” videos commonly seen on social media.

The video reached over 3 million views on TikTok, where netizens expressed their admiration. One of them commented, “Cebuanos really speak English so well. I’ve never been this jealous of a kid before.”

Another wrote, “Oh, truly a highly articulate child. To be able to speak well means you’re not only smart but emotionally intelligent. Your parents must love you a lot.”

How his English developed

Rafael shared with CDN Digital that his fluency developed from watching documentary series on streaming platforms and listening to audiobooks.

READ: English should be a Border, Not a Barrier, to Learning

This viral moment highlights a broader trend where children today are exposed to digital platforms at an early age.

While some kids use these platforms mainly for games or entertainment, Rafael uses them for learning and sharing glimpses of his daily life.

According to a report by Unicef Philippines in 2020, Filipino children begin using the internet at a young age, often for school, communication, and entertainment.

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They noted that digital platforms have become a major part of children’s daily routines, giving them frequent exposure to English-language media. This reflects how engaging with online content such as documentaries and audiobooks can serve as informal learning tools, helping children develop language skills outside the classroom, just like Rafael.

However, some seemed to be alarmed, raising concerns that he might not speak his own dialect, prompting Rafael to address the issue in a follow-up video.

He explained that he can speak his own Cebuano dialect and the Filipino language.

“But of course, to reach a wider range of audiences, I will speak in my traditional English accent,” he said.