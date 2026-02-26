SILOY IS WATCHING: Delivery story in Cebu touches hearts online

DEDICATION ON PEDALS. Lady delivery rider Annabele from Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu, pedals long distances, inspiring netizens with her hard work. | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — What started as a routine delivery for Joy Celades’ business turned into an emotional moment that captured the quiet struggles of delivery riders.

Celades, at first, wondered why the Annabele, the lady delivery rider, was taking so long to arrive, only to realize that Annabele had made the entire trip on a bicycle.

She booked a 40-peso delivery pickup from Basak, Mandaue, and noticed that the rider was coming from Lapu-Lapu City near the old bridge.

“Pag abot niya, gihangak tawn siya pero smiling gihapon. Even said thank you kay wala daw nako gi-cancel bisan nadugay siya,” Celades recalled.

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Despite exhaustion, the rider maintained her composure and gratitude, explaining that she accepted the booking because “okay ra ma’am uy […] Maayo nalang pang puno sa amo panihapon.”

Moved by her effort, Celades gave a ₱200 tip and shared the story on her Ibagcebu PH Facebook account, where it quickly went viral, drawing praise for the dedication of delivery riders.

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Celades also shared their exchange of messages, where Annabele wrote, “Ginoo nalang mag balos nenyo, ma’am, sa panghatag nenyo.” She added that she could finally have her phone and bicycle fixed.

“In everything we do — lalaban ng patas, always. May the Lord continue to bless us all so we can continue to bless others,” Celades wrote on her account after receiving warm messages from netizens touched by the story.

“Sometimes we don’t see the struggle behind every delivery. Grabe ka hardworking ang mga riders nato,” she said, ending with a reminder to the public: “Salute always. Please be kind. Always.”

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