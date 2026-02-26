Pres. Marcos visits Cebu, inaugurates two vital facilities

President Bongbong Marcos with some of the beneficiaries of the first Pag-abot Processing Center in Cebu on February 26, 2026. The President led the inauguration and inspection of the facility which serves as a temporary shelter for ‘families or individuals in street situations’ (FISS).

CEBU CITY, Philippines – President Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr. on Thursday, February 26 visited Cebu to lead the inauguration of two vital facilities aimed at improving social services and disaster preparedness here.

The President went to Liloan town in northern Cebu to inspect the Pag-Abot Processing Center.

It’s the first Pag-Abot facility outside Luzon, which costs approximately P18 million.

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President Marcos Jr. was accompanied by Social Welfare Sec. Rex Gatchalian, Tourism Sec. Christina Frasco, Rep. Duke Frasco of Cebu’s 5th District, Provincial Administrator Joseph Felix Mari ‘Ace’ Durano, and local officials from Liloan led by its mayor Aljew Frasco.

Located in Sitio Kawayanan, Brgy. Tayud, the facility aims to provide temporary shelter for “families or individuals in street situations” or FISS as they await reintegration into their respective communities.

It has shared quarters, a family room, a dining hall, a play center, kitchen, toilets, showers, and a dedicated processing area where social workers assess each beneficiary to determine which measures are needed to support them in reintegration.

Intervention may include the need for skills training, livelihood programs and other ‘economic grants’ that would help them get off the streets.

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“Ang goal natin is di na sila tumira at mapilitan maghanapbuhay sa langsangan… It’s a long process pero kailangan natin gawin para pagintegrate back sa community, handa na siya,” said Gatchalian.

The center in Liloan has the capacity to accommodate 150 individuals, with each beneficiary is expected to stay for about a month.

Marcos also visited Mandaue City for the opening of the P117.8-million Visayas Disaster Resource Center.

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