SILOY IS WATCHING: Motorcycles ‘parked’ along Osmeña Boulevard sidewalk

A Ka-Siloy shared a video showing motorcycles parked along the pedestrian sidewalk on Osmeña Boulevard in Cebu City. (Contributed photo)

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A stretch of sidewalk in Osmeña Boulevard in Cebu City was lined with many motorcycles in a scene that prompted a Ka-Siloy to ask, “Who is allowed to park on public walkways?”

The concerned citizen shared a video, which he captured at 2:34 p.m. on February 25, 2026. It showed motorcycles occupying a significant portion of the sidewalk while pedestrians navigate around the obstruction.

At the center of the concern is whether any law permits motorcycles, including those possibly linked to authorities, to park on sidewalks, which are designated for pedestrian use, and whether traffic rules are being applied equally to everyone.

Questions on the use of public space like sidewalks

The source told CDN Digital that around 50 motorcycles filled the sidewalk, which pedestrians use daily in one of the city’s busiest areas.

“There were more or less [fifty] motorcycles parked along the sidewalk that is designated for pedestrians to walk safely,” Ka Siloy said.

Although he could not confirm, the source speculated that the motorcycles may be owned by police officers. A police office is located in the nearby area.

“I cannot fully confirm that the motorcycles were owned by police officers. I am only raising a concern and asking for clarification,” Ka Siloy explained.

The source noted seeing what appeared to be a police truck and several private vehicles occupying part of the main road, possibly due to a gathering within the vicinity.

READ: Mandaue: Nearly 100 vehicles clamped for illegal parking – TEAM

Moreover, he saw what appeared to be a police truck and several private vehicles occupying part of the main road at that time.

“I assumed it might be related to authorities because not only was the sidewalk occupied, but part of the main road was also taken up,” he added.

Call for equal enforcement

More importantly, the source stressed that he does not intend to accuse anyone. He simply wants authorities to clarify the situation.

“Sidewalks are designated for citizens to walk safely and should not be blocked. I am not attacking anyone,” the source said. “I am simply asking why the sidewalk was filled with motorcycles and hoping this concern can be properly addressed.”

READ: CCTO to public: Help us catch motorists illegally parking their vehicles on weekends

The Osmena Boulevard serves as a major public space and transport hub, with steady foot traffic throughout the day. Sidewalks in busy areas protect pedestrians from vehicle traffic and improve accessibility.

As of publication, CDN Digital has reached out to Cebu City authorities for comment. The newsroom is seeking clarification on whether officials allowed the use of the sidewalk for parking.

READ: Illegal vehicle turning and parking top traffic violations in 2025 — MMDA

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP